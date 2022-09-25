Craft-tastic Nature: Scavenger Hunt

PlayMonster’s Craft-tastic Nature: Scavenger Hunt Potion kit won national Toy of the Year in the specialty toy category at the national Toy Fair held in Dallas, Texas.

 Photo provided by PlayMonster

BELOIT—PlayMonster, the game and toy making company based in Beloit, came home this weekend with a national Toy of the Year award in the Specialty Toy category.

Craft-tastic Nature:Scavenger Hunt Potions received the highest honor in the game industry, presented by the Toy Foundation last week at the National Toy Fair held in Dallas, Texas. There were 15 categories of games and toys vying for awards at the Toy Fair and PlayMonster’s entry beat out several big-name companies in the Specialty Toy category.