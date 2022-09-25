BELOIT—PlayMonster, the game and toy making company based in Beloit, came home this weekend with a national Toy of the Year award in the Specialty Toy category.
Craft-tastic Nature:Scavenger Hunt Potions received the highest honor in the game industry, presented by the Toy Foundation last week at the National Toy Fair held in Dallas, Texas. There were 15 categories of games and toys vying for awards at the Toy Fair and PlayMonster’s entry beat out several big-name companies in the Specialty Toy category.
The Scavenger Hunt Potions toy is one of eight products in PlayMonster’s Craft-tastic line of toys, said Lisa Wuennemann, PlayMonster global vice president of marketing and communications.
The Scavenger Hunt Potions toy encourages children to explore nature by challenging them to collect ingredients for potions by going outdoors. For example, children may be given instructions to make a rainbow potion by collecting something green from outside. They they may be asked to collect something yellow for the potion.
“It’s such an honor to know that a toy than brings crafts and activities outdoors has resonated so much with families, enough for it to earn its own Toy of the Year Award,” said Wendy Hartling, director of activity toys at PlayMonster. “There’s nature around us, and our team of toy inventors are thrilled to know the Craft-tastic Nature: Scavenger Hunt Potions kit is doing exactly what it’s researched and made to do: help families get creative and learn more about the environment.”
This is not the first Toy of the Year award PlayMonster has won. In 2017, PlayMonster won Toy of the Year in the game category for its Yeti in my Spaghetti game. In the game, players are challenged to remove noodles, but if the Yeti which is suspended in the noodles falls, you lose.
While Yeti in my Spaghetti can be found in many major retail outlets, the Craft-tastic Nature: Scavenger Hunt Potions kit is only sold in specialty toy stores and on Amazon and other online outlets, Wuennemann said.
PlayMonster had its beginning in Beloit in 1985 when it was founded as Patch Products. The company became PlayMonster in 2016. The company’s headquarters, marketing, development and sales divisions are in Beloit, as well as warehousing. Like most toy and game making companies, manufacturing is based in China.