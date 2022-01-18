BELOIT—The standoff between the City of Beloit and Town of Turtle regarding a contentious boundary agreement took a positive step towards a possible resolution Tuesday night after the Beloit City Council accepted a jointly drafted mediation agreement with the Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther confirmed the Town of Turtle has agreet to stay its lawsuit against the city until June 30. The township filed a civil lawsuit in March of 2020 challenging the boundary agreement.
Officials from both the city and township met in December of 2021 for mediation discussions in an effort to resolve the issue regarding the boundary agreement.
This development now paves the way for both municipalities to begin negotiations towards a new boundary plan.
Another stipulation of the mediation agreement states Rock County Circuit Court cannot order, and the town will not seek, a previously sought five-year boundary agreement extension. Central to the civil lawsuit was a five-year agreement fought for by the town based on previous discussion with prior city administrators.
Luther said the city and town will now “negotiate in good faith” towards a new boundary agreement.
“The process does not entitle either party to a predetermined result,” Luther added.
Luther called the mediation agreement a “very positive position for the city and town.”
“We are optimistic we will be able to reach a boundary agreement that positions both communities in a favorable space for future growth down the road,” Luther said.
A second resolution is required by the city council to authorize joint negotiations of a cooperative boundary plan agreement with the Town of Turtle.
The Town of Turtle must also vote to accept the mediation agreement and authorize negotiations. The mediation agreement also outlines a brief timeline for the process. On Feb. 1, the town will submit its initial proposal for a new cooperative boundary plan. On March 1, the city will submit a response and counter-proposal to the town’s initial proposal. On April 1, the Town will submit a reply to the city’s response. On or before May 1, the parties will meet and confer regarding the outstanding issues to determine whether further steps are needed. If the municipalities agree to the plan, the pending litigation will be dismissed with prejudice, the document states.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, at issue prior to the mediation agreement was a resolution and supporting letter sent by former Beloit City Manager Larry Arft and certified by former Beloit City Council President Charles Haynes in 2012 regarding assurances made following amendments in February of 2001 to the 1999 boundary agreement between the city and the township.
Boundary agreements set up guidelines for harmonious development in the boundary territory. Issues such as zoning and sewer service are part of the boundary agreement.
The Town of Turtle/City of Beloit Boundary Adjustment Area (BAA) is approximately 2.5 square miles of the Town of Turtle primarily situated east of Interstate 39/90, along with parcels west of I-39/90; a smaller separate area of the BAA is located near Interstate 43 and Hart Road, along with a small area along East Colley Road. The area also is north of the Illinois state line and south of the city limits.