Hampton Inn staff stand in front of the under construction Home2Suites extended stay hotel in Beloit in this file photo from 2018. The hotel is among one of the newer hotels on Beloit's Milwaukee Road corridor.
BELOIT—As the summer tourism season officially began with Memorial Day, Beloit has been seeing a strong recovery as far as hotel occupancy and room rental revenue.
Celestino Ruffini, chief executive officer of Visit Beloit, Beloit’s tourism agency, said hotel room occupancy is about back to pre-pandemic levels.
He said hotel revenue in the first four months of 2022 is about $4.3 million ahead of the first four months of 2021. That is about a 44% increase he said.
He said the hotel occupancy in Beloit is around 61% right now, which is about 10% above performance last year.
Beloit has 767 hotel rooms available for visitors to the community. That is with the addition of Beloit’s largest hotel, the Holiday Inn Express, which has 124 rooms. The Holiday Inn Express opened in January of 2020.
Ruffini and his staff at Visit Beloit keep close track on what brings people to the Beloit area. They issue surveys to visitors to see what they liked about their experience in Beloit. And at the top of that list is the unique dining experiences the city has to offer. Ruffini noted Beloit has more to offer than the chain restaurant experiences many communities have to offer. Beloit has independently owned and operated dining venues that have a variety of taste options available for visitors.
Other attractions visitors have enjoyed according to survey results include shopping options in downtown Beloit, community events such as the Farmers Market, and outdoor recreation options such as Riverside Park, Beckman Mill and ABC Supply Stadium.
Beloit’s special events such as Music at Harry’s Place, BIFF Outdoors and more also bring visitors to the community.
Visit Beloit is planning a few special events of its own this summer—The Wednesday Wind-Down and the Lager Than Life beer fest.
The Wednesday Wind-Down will be held on the second Wednesday of the month from 5—7 p.m. outside the Visit Beloit offices at 656 Pleasant St. The events will be held in June, July and August and will feature music and food trucks.
On June 8, the 608 Band will be featured. On July 13 Josh Calhoun will be the featured musician. And finally on Aug. 10 Playing for Keeps will provide the music.
The Lager Than Life beer fest will be held from 3—7 p.m. July 23 at Preservation Park. Ruffini said 39 breweries from four different states have committed to be at the event.
Ruffini hopes these new attractions will be enjoyed by local residents as well as out-of-town visitors.