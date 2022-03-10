BELOIT—The plan for a new OrthoIllinois surgery center in Beloit remains unchanged following an appeal by Beloit Health System, with the center set for a tentative opening next year, CEO Anthony Brown told the Beloit Daily News.
Brown, who was recently named CEO in January, said the proposed $19 million surgery center, set to be located at 2102 Freeman Parkway, has the same floor plan as the previous proposal which was to be located in the Gateway Business Park.
Since the announcement of the proposal to bring a surgery center to Beloit, Beloit Health System has put up strong opposition to the idea.
The health system recently filed an appeal that will be heard at a hearing on April 12 by the Beloit Board of Appeals. The health system contends the project is not in line with the city’s comprehensive land use plan. The health system claims the facility will need state approval on the project, as common practice for health-related developments in Wisconsin.
Brown said he was “puzzled” by the health system’s continued opposition, noting that OrthoIllinois had met previously with Beloit Health System representatives for potential partnership plans at the NorthPointe Health and Wellness campus in Roscoe. Those plans ultimately did not come to fruition.
“We needed to grow,” Brown said. “We let (the health system) know that we were going to be bringing our existing patient base to Wisconsin.”
The need to expand OrthoIllinois’ reach stemmed from an overflow of patient and surgery requests, with the Beloit center to focus on total joint and spine procedures.
“We feel Beloit is very business-friendly and has really great amenities for a city of its size,” Brown said. “The patients obviously have a choice where they can receive their care and we believe it’s going to have minimal to no impact on the health system.”
OrthoIllinois is working with general contractor Ringland Johnson and initial site work for the center was initiated but stalled due to recent snowfall, Brown said.
The center, known as OrthoWisconsin, is planned to open in May of 2023 and include a 26,571-square-foot medical facility including an ambulatory surgery center building and various site amenities.