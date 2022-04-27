The Serta Simmons plant at 1500 Lee Lane in Beloit will close sometime in 2023 when Serta consolidates its Beloit and Janesville facilities. A new 500,000 Serta facility is being built in Janesville and Beloit workers will be moved to the new Janesville facility.
BELOIT—Sometime next year, all 120 employees of the Serta mattress manufacturing plant in Beloit will be relocated to a new Janesville manufacturing facility.
When Serta Simmons Bedding recently announced it would build a 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Janesville, the company also announced it would be consolidating its existing Beloit and Janesville facilities.
Since 1987, Serta has operated a mattress manufacturing plant in Beloit. The company plans to move all Beloit employees to the facility in Janesville, according to Jessica Riley, senior director of communications for Serta Simmons.
The Beloit Serta plant at 1500 Lee Lane manufactures will be closed in 2023 and employees will move to the new Janesville facility in phases, Riley said. The buildings in Beloit then would be put up for sale.
Beloit city officials have been in contact with Serta company officials and will continue to stay in contact as the consolidation of the Beloit and Janesville facilities draws near.
“We will continue to work with Serta, as well as the developer they have contracted, to ensure a new business and jobs are ready to fill the space when Serta ultimately vacates,” said Beloit Economic Development Director Jen Hall.
The new facility in Janesville will be one of the largest dual-branded facilities in the Serta network producing both Serta® and Beautyrest® brands such as Serta® Perfect Sleeper®, Serta® Arctic™, Beautyrest® Harmony® and Beautyrest Black®, among others.
The new facility in Janesville initially will employ more than 300 people. The company plans to add more jobs at the Janesville facility in the coming years in areas such as general production and warehousing, company officials have said.
The Janesville City Council has approves a tax increment finance (TIF) deal offering $390,000 in incentives to Serta Simmons Bedding. The deal with Serta requires the company to create and retain 100 new full-time jobs over the deal’s nine-year term.
Serta, based in Doraville, Georgia, operates 36 manufacturing plants in the United States, five plants in Canada and one in Puerto Rico. The Beloit and Janesville plants are the only Serta manufacturing plants in Wisconsin.