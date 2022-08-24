MADISON—Unemployment rates declined in July in Beloit, Rock County and most of Wisconsin, according to data released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Beloit’s unemployment rate was 5.3% in July, down slightly from 5.7% in June and down from 7% in July of 2021. Beloit’s rate was the third highest among Wisconsin’s 35 largest communities, coming behind Milwaukee with a jobless rate of 5.5% and Racine with a jobless rate of 5.4% in July.
Fitchburg had the lowest unemployment rate among the 35 largest communities at 2.3% in July and Madison followed with a jobless rate of 2.5% in July.
Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 3.7% in July, down from 3.9% in June and down from 4.7% in July of 2021. Janesville’s rate in July was the 9th highest among the 35 largest communities in Wisconsin.
Twenty-five of the largest communities in the state saw unemployment rate declines between June and July while six communities experienced unemployment rate increases. Four communities saw jobless rates stay the same in June and July.
Rock County had an unemployment rate of 3.9% in July, down slightly from 4% in June and down from 4.7% in July of 2021.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 3.3% in July, down slightly from 3.4% in June and down from 3.7% in July of 2021.
Neighboring Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 2.9% in July, down from 3.2% in June and down from 3.3% in July of 2021.
Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 2.5% in July, down from 2.7% in June and down from 2.9% in July of 2021.
Menominee County had the highest jobless rate in the state at 9.1% in July, up from 7.6% in June, but down from 11.4% in July of 2021.
Jobless rates dropped in 50 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties between June and July, while rates increased in 10 counties. Unemployment rates stayed the same in 12 Wisconsin counties.
Unemployment rates in all 12 of the state’s Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) decreased from last year and from last month, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
The statewide unemployment rate was 3% in July, up slightly from 2.9% in June. The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in July, down slightly from 3.6% in June.