MADISON—Unemployment rates declined in July in Beloit, Rock County and most of Wisconsin, according to data released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Beloit’s unemployment rate was 5.3% in July, down slightly from 5.7% in June and down from 7% in July of 2021. Beloit’s rate was the third highest among Wisconsin’s 35 largest communities, coming behind Milwaukee with a jobless rate of 5.5% and Racine with a jobless rate of 5.4% in July.