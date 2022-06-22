MADISON—Beloit and Racine recorded the highest unemployment rate in May among Wisconsin’s 35 largest communities, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Beloit and Racine each recorded an unemployment rate of 4.7% in May. For Beloit that rate was unchanged from April, and for Racine it was down slightly from 4.8% in April. For both communities, the rate was down from 7.1% recorded in May of 2021.
Nearby Janesville tied with Superior to record the third highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s largest communities at 3.9% in May. For Janesville, that rate was up from 3.4% reported in April, and in Superior it was up from 3.3% reported in April. Janesville’s jobless rate was 5% in May of 2021 and Superior’s jobless rate was 4.5% in May of 2021.
Fitchburg recorded the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 1.9% in May, up slightly from 1.8% in April, but down from 3.4% reported in May of 2021.
Among the 35 largest communities in Wisconsin, 22 saw unemployment rates increase between April and May, eight saw unemployment rates decline and five saw rates stay the same.
Among counties, Menominee County had the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 7% in May, down slightly from 7.1% in April and down from 8.9% in May of 2021.
Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment rate at 1.9% in May, unchanged from April, but down from 2.6% in May of 2021.
Rock County had an unemployment rate of 3.6% in May, unchanged from April, but down from 5% in May of 2021.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 2.8% in May, down from 3% in April and down from 3.8% in May of 2021.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 2.5% in May, down from 2.6% in April and down from 3.5% in May of 2021.
Dane County had an unemployment rate of 2.2% in May, up slightly from 2% in April, but down from 3.2% in May of 2021.
Among Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 61 saw a reduction in jobless rates between April and May, five saw jobless rate increases and six saw no change in rates between April and May.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 2.9% in May, up slightly from 2.8% in April, but down from 4.1% in May of 2021.
The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in May, unchanged from April, but down from 5.8% in May of 2021.