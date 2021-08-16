BELOIT—The Beloit Plan Commission will review a City of Beloit proposal that would change zoning classifications related to medical facility uses and future health care development at a meeting on Wednesday night, as residents and Beloit Health System staff have voiced opposition to the plan.
The effort originally was set to be reviewed by the Plan Commission in June, but the proposal was stalled after further legal review by counsel for the city. On July 29, the Beloit City Council reviewed the proposal and sent it to the Plan Commission for a recommendation. The effort must be voted on by council before any changes are approved.
In the Plan Commission packet, multiple Beloit Health System employees and Beloit residents voiced concerns about the medical zoning change.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, the proposed ordinance change replaces “hospital” as a use category with the broader term “medical facility,” and clarifies that hospitals, medical clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and nursing homes are examples of potentially allowed developments. Another change would remove emergency medical care as an example of retail service and medical and dental clinics as examples of office uses.
The action by city staff follows a development proposal by OrthoIllinois to build an ambulatory surgery center in the Gateway Business Park, which drew strong opposition from Beloit Health System, Beloit’s largest employer. In response, the health system filed an appeal with the Beloit Board of Appeals related to the addition of new uses to medical facility zoning, which ultimately led to OrthoIllinois withdrawing its request as the effort appears to have stagnated.
Last week, the health system issued a news release saying the city “appeared to be favoring private interests of a for-profit developer over an established nonprofit health system,” and also accused the city of “continued bias and lack of uniformity of governance” over the proposed change.
In response, the city said planning staff remained “unbiased and neutral. “The City does not regulate competition in the marketplace,” Luther continued. “The city has a legal obligation to provide appropriate zoning locations for multitudes of uses throughout the City. Given our history with BHS, it is unfortunate they do not recognize the City’s responsibilities and choose instead to inappropriately place blame.”
The commission will meet at 7 p.m. at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.