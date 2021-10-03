BELOIT — The Beloit Plan Commission will review a zoning and conditional use request for two new proposed businesses in Beloit at a meeting on Wednesday night.
Pinnon Meats
The commission will meet to review a rezoning request by Pinnon Meats co-owner Jason Turner for a property at 2420 Milwaukee Road.
Turner submitted the request to rezone a commercial office district to a community commercial district.
Turner purchased the property contingent upon the zoning amendment to the 1.35-acre property that includes a house and barn structure.
If approved, Turner plans to open “a country store/butcher shop in the barn structure and to raze or move the house,” according to the application.
"We are excited about it and we hope it's a location we are able to move forward with," Turner said.
In the application, city Planning and Building Services Division staff recommend approval of the zoning map amendment.
Pinnon Meats currently operates three stores in the Stateline Area: Pinnon Meats of Beloit at 2787 Milwaukee Road, Beloit; West Beloit Pinnon’s at 1320 Madison Road, Beloit; and Prairie Hill Meats, 130 Prairie Hill Road, South Beloit.
The Beloit City Council could review the proposal on Nov. 1.
Rise and Grind Coffee Haus
Paige Hoops and her mother, Joyce DesJardin, presented a plan to start a mobile cafe trailer concept offering coffee, teas and other fresh beverages as well as healthy breakfast options in August.
The commission will review a conditional use permit request on Wednesday night.
A conditional use permit application was laid over by the commission at the Aug. 4 meeting for further review of the shared uses on-site and communication with the Downtown Beloit Association, according to the application, prompting the delay.
Hoops, a Rockton native and U.S. Army veteran, said the idea was born out of her and her mother working out at 5 a.m. and stopping for coffee, but realizing there were not many health-conscious breakfast or beverage options. DesJardin is bringing her baking expertise for all the food options.
The venture, if approved, would see the trailer remain semi-permanently at 635 Broad St., with plans in the works to add a smaller coffee and treat cart to be part of regional events.