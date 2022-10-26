MADISON - Unemployment rates declined in September in Beloit and Janesville, but the jobless rates in both communities still are among the highest in the state.
Beloit had the highest unemployment rate among the 35 largest communities in Wisconsin at 4.9% in September, down from 5.6% in August and down from 5.3% in September of 2021, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Janesville's unemployment rate was 3.7% in September, making it the sixth highest rate among Wisconsin's largest communities. The September rate was down slightly from 3.8% in August and down from 3.9% in September of 2021.
Wisconsin communities in the top five for unemployment rates in September were Racine and Milwaukee, both with rates of 4.8%, Kenosha with a rate of 3.8% and West Allis with a rate of 3.7%.
Sun Prairie had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.4% in September, down from 2.6% in August and down from 2.8% in September of 2021.
Among the 35 largest communities in the state, jobless rates in September declined in 22 communities, they increased in 10 communities and they stayed the same in three communities.
Among counties in Wisconsin, Rock County had a jobless rate of 3.7% in September, down from 4% in August and down from 3.8% in September of 2021.
Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 3.1% in September, down from 3.3% in August, but up from 2.8% in September of 2021.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 2.9% in September, unchanged from August, but up from 2.6% in September of 2021.
Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin's 72 counties in September at 2.5%, unchanged from August, but up from 2.3% in September of 2021.
Menominee County had the highest jobless rate among Wisconsin counties at 5.9% in September, down from 8.8% in August and down from 7.2% in September of 2021.
Jobless rates declined in September in 40 Wisconsin counties, rates increased in 14 counties and they stayed the same in 18 counties.
The statewide unemployment rate was 3.2% in September, up slightly from 3.1% in August.
The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in September, down from 3.7% in August.