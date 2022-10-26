MADISON - Unemployment rates declined in September in Beloit and Janesville, but the jobless rates in both communities still are among the highest in the state.

Beloit had the highest unemployment rate among the 35 largest communities in Wisconsin at 4.9% in September, down from 5.6% in August and down from 5.3% in September of 2021, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.