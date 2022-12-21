MADISON—Beloit’s unemployment rate dropped between October and November, as did the jobless rates for most of the largest communities in Wisconsin, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Beloit’s unemployment rate in November was 3.7%, down from 4.4% in October and down from 3.9% in November of 2021. Beloit’s rate was the third highest among the 35 largest communities in Wisconsin.
Milwaukee had the highest unemployment rate among the largest communities in the state at 4% in November, down from 4.6% in October. Racine had the second highest jobless rate at 3.9% in November, down from 4.4% in October.
Nearby Janesville had the eighth highest jobless rate among the largest communities in the state. Janesville’s unemployment rate was 3.1% in November, down from 3.4% in October, but unchanged from 3.1% in November of 2021.
Sun Prairie had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s largest communities with a rate of 1.8% in November, down from 2% in October and down from 2.1% in November of 2021.
Unemployment rates declined in 33 of the 35 largest communities in the state between October and November. In Eau Claire and Fitchburg, unemployment rates stayed the same in October and November at 2.2% in each community.
Rock County had an unemployment rate of 3% in November, down from 3.4% in October, but up from 2.9% in November of 2021.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 2.5% in November, down from 2.7% in October, but up from 2.3% in November of 2021.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 2.3% in November, down from 2.5% in October, but up from 2.1% in November of 2021.
Unemployment rates declined between October and November in 50 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Jobless rates increased in 14 counties and they stayed the same in eight counties.
Rates increased in Adams, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Door, Florence, Marquette, Oneida, Polk, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas and Washburn counties.
Jobless rates stayed the same in Ashland, Chippewa, Dunn, Marinette, Monroe, Pierce, Price and St. Croix counties.
The statewide unemployment rate was 3.3% in November, unchanged from October, but up from 3.1% in November of 2021.
The national unemployment rate was 3.7% in November, unchanged from October, but down from 4.2% in November of 2021.