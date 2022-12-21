MADISON—Beloit’s unemployment rate dropped between October and November, as did the jobless rates for most of the largest communities in Wisconsin, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Beloit’s unemployment rate in November was 3.7%, down from 4.4% in October and down from 3.9% in November of 2021. Beloit’s rate was the third highest among the 35 largest communities in Wisconsin.