BELOIT—Representatives with Beloit Health System says the city’s largest employer is focused on caring for the community following a notification that a proposed surgery center project by OrthoIllinois was on-hold.
The City of Beloit Planning and Building Services Division was notified that OrthoIllinois had withdrawn its conditional use permit. Previously, Beloit Health System was mounting an appeal to the Beloit Board of Appeals related to the city’s interpretation of the project’s use and zoning.
In a statement, the health system said officials were “concerned by the lack of transparency and what seems to be bias in favor of OrthoIllinois by the City Planning Department.”
The project was reviewed by the plan commission on Nov. 18. After a split vote that resulted in a suggested denial of the conditional use permit, a public hearing was held. Following the public hearing before the Beloit City Council, city staff modified the zoning classification and approved the project.
“This change of position is indicative of the City’s unwillingness to be transparent related to the proceedings. These actions indicate that the City’s decision represents its will and not its judgment,” a statement from the Beloit Health System reads.
The health system says it anticipates OrthoIllinois will evaluate alternative locations.
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett highlighted the fact that the health system cares for the Beloit community “regardless of any resident’s ability to pay. The health system currently provides continuous Emergency Room care for the greater Beloit area.
“Since the start of COVID crisis the Health System has been proud and humbled to take care of our Community. We have provided care for over 500 inpatients, testing for 25,000 Community members and close to 20,000 vaccinations. We are the city’s largest employer with deep roots in the Community. Our top priority is, has, and will always be to provide the safest, best care for our Community,” McKevett said.