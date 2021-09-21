BELOIT—The Beloit Health System says it remains opposed to the Beloit City Council’s recent action to change medical development zoning, with CEO Tim McKevett saying the health system will remain committed to being “a good partner” with the city going forward.
On Monday, the council voted to alter aspects of city zoning code tied to medical developments aimed at updating allowed uses and defining categories for development.
Both city staff and councilors have said previously the effort was part of modernizing city zoning code to accommodate all future developments, and not a specific project.
In a statement, McKevett said the health system’s commitment to the community remained “unwavering.”
“We are disappointed in the Council’s decision on this matter,” McKevett said. “In our opinion, (the) decision to approve an ordinance that is not in the best public health interest of our community and limits the health system’s flexibility to provide necessary care to the community is challenging. We consider the city to be a good partner and we will continue to work with them to ensure the community’s needs are met for all of our residents.”
The effort to revamp the zoning ordinance started in December of 2020 after the city was approached by OrthoIllinois regarding a potential ambulatory surgery center in Beloit.
Since then, the effort has been through the Beloit Board of Appeals and Beloit Plan Commission, with Beloit Health System staff voicing opposition and OrthoIllinois staff voicing support at the meetings.
Beloit Health System opposed the effort saying the changes could make it harder to retain staff and possibly negatively impact services offered by the health system. The health system also opposed the effort saying OrthoIllinois would “cherry pick” patients with private insurance while the health system cared for all patients regardless of their ability to pay.
Supporters of the changes, including OrthoIllinois, said the modifications would allow for a diverse healthcare marketplace and provide expanded services for Stateline Area residents, with OrthoIllinois citing its track record at Illinois-based facilities in Algonquin, Elgin, McHenry and Rockford. The company also disputed the health system’s claim regarding only serving those with private insurance stating it accepted Medicare and Medicaid patients.
OrthoIllinois has yet to resubmit a new proposal for a surgery center, city staff confirmed on Tuesday.
It’s unclear if the health system plans to take legal action to stop the recent ordinance change. Prior to the council meeting on Monday, city staff said legal action following the vote was a possibility.
McKevett said the health system was evaluating options on how to proceed following the council’s vote.