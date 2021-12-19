ROSCOE—Beloit Health System is expanding health care options at its NorthPointe Wellness campus in Roscoe with the announcement of an alternative care birth center for expectant mothers and families.
The Freestanding Birth Center is set to break ground at the campus, at 5605 E. Rockton Road, in August of 2022 and open in “early 2023,” Community Relations and Marketing Manager Megan Goggin confirmed.
“We are proud to bring this higher level of care to the NorthPointe campus to serve our patients in the region. This is a unique service that is not currently provided in Southern Wisconsin or Northern Illinois. The center will focus on the entire family experience. The center will improve access and quality for low risk pregnancies,” said Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett.
The natural birth center will provide alternative care options during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. The center will offer the comforts of home, fully equipped with bedrooms, bathrooms, a family waiting room, kitchen, and other amenities located in close proximity to medical access.
“BHS continuously looks for ways to help improve access and care in our community. This center will offer licensed, qualified obstetric-pediatric consultants, and as a freestanding facility, it will be fully-equipped to provide care and located in a serene environment. In following the mission of BHS, we are proud to be a leader in regional health and wellness services, delivering high quality, value and satisfaction to our patients and the communities we serve,” said Vice President and Beloit Health System Chief Nursing Officer Sharon Cox.
The service will provide a safe, alternative model of patient care that focuses on a natural birth center where low risk patients can give birth in a natural setting.
The NorthPointe campus also includes a fitness facility, medical clinic and an ambulatory surgery center.