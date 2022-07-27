MADISON—Beloit’s unemployment rate in June was the highest among Wisconsin’s 35 largest communities. However, Beloit was not alone when it comes to rising unemployment rates as 33 other communities saw rates rise in June.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released unemployment figures for counties and communities in the state on Wednesday, and Beloit’s rate was 5.6% in June, up from 4.8% in May. However, the rate was down from 7.9% reported in June of 2021.