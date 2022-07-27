MADISON—Beloit’s unemployment rate in June was the highest among Wisconsin’s 35 largest communities. However, Beloit was not alone when it comes to rising unemployment rates as 33 other communities saw rates rise in June.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released unemployment figures for counties and communities in the state on Wednesday, and Beloit’s rate was 5.6% in June, up from 4.8% in May. However, the rate was down from 7.9% reported in June of 2021.
All of the largest communities in Wisconsin reported unemployment rate increases between May and June with the exception of Janesville, which reported a jobless rate of 3.8% in June, down slightly from 3.9% in May and down from 5.2% in June of 2021.
Fitchburg had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 35 largest communities with a rate of 2.5% in June, up from 1.8% in May, but down from 3.8% in June of 2021.
Milwaukee and Racine tied for second highest unemployment rates in June at 5.4%.
Among counties, Menominee County had the highest unemployment rate in June at 7.6%, up from 7% in May, but down from 10.1% in June of 2021.
Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.6% in June, up from 1.9% in May, but down slightly from 2.9% in June of 2021.
Rock County had a jobless rate of 4% in June, up from 3.6% in May, but down from 5.4% in June of 2021.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 3.4% in June, up from 2.8% in May, but down from 4.3% in June of 2021.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 3.2% in June, up from 2.5% in May, but down from 3.9% in June of 2021.
Among Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 69 saw unemployment rates increase between May and June. Only Iron County saw an unemployment rate decrease in June while rates stayed the same in Bayfield and Forest counties.
The statewide unemployment rate was 2.9% in June, unchanged from May, but down from 4% reported in June of 2021.
The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in June, unchanged from May, but down from 5.9% reported in June of 2021.