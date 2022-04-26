BELOIT—PlayMonster, a toy and game making company based in Beloith has announced its Latchkits division has released Latchkits Yarnimals.
Yarnimals are craft kits which teaches kids how to make their own adorable 3D plush animals. Kids can create their own Latchkits Koala, Panda, or Penguin, and discover hours of cuddly fun when they’re done creating.
Families can discover the satisfying motions of a new craft activity as they hook, loop, and pull to create a plush animal. The Yarnimals 3D mesh form has easy-to-follow raised areas that show where to place each yarn color to make the perfect plush. It’s easy to learn, with no sewing or measuring required. Plus, there’s a special mesh heart to loop and place inside your Yarnimal to fill it with love.
“As children are introduced to the world of arts and crafts, it’s important to keep activities and learning opportunities rewarding,” says Wendy Hartling, Director of Activity Toys at PlayMonster. “One of our goals with Latchkits Yarnimals was to create a simple yet engaging product that was accessible for young children to try and feel accomplished after seeing their very own plush come together.”
New Latchkits Yarnimals is for kids ages 8 and up. Each set comes with its own animal form, premium yarn, looping tool, snap-in eyes, instruction guide, and a bonus heart charm for families and kids to create their own plush pal.
