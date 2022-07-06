BELOIT—The City of Beloit experienced growth in residential and business development, and experienced several milestones in the past year, according to the City of Beloit Popular Annual Financial Report.
The report recently was posted on the city’s website, listing some examples of growth in the fiscal year from January through December 2021.
Some notable developments in the city in 2021 included;
- The construction of ABC Supply Stadium, home to the Sky Carp baseball team. The 67,000-square-foot stadium seats about 3,500. The stadium in downtown Beloit opened in August of 2021 and construction of the $35 million project took about 13 months.
- The new Joel Barrett Stateline Boys and Girls Club at 202 Maple Ave. was completed. The 24,765-square-foot facility replaces the former Boys and Girls Club at 1851 Moore St. and cost for the project was about $5.5 million.
- The 113,000-square-foot Lincoln Academy was completed at 608 Henry Ave. The Grade 4—12 independent charter school opened in the fall of 2021.
- Spray-Tek held a groundbreaking ceremony in October of 2021 for its 75,000-square-foot facility in the Gateway Business Park. The development represents a $30 million investment.
- The city experienced residential growth with more than 170 sites completed or under construction in 2021.
- Over two dozen businesses opened or expanded in Beloit in 2021.
- The Gateway Business Park celebrated its 20th anniversary. Since welcoming its first business developments in 2001, the business park has seen the creation of 2,800 jobs and a total investment of $264 million.
The city continues to enjoy a healthy and active employment picture. In 2021 Beloit had an average unemployment rate of 3.5%, which was only slightly higher that the Wisconsin average of 3.1%. In May, the most recent month with unemployment figures available, Beloit had an unemployment rate of 4.7%.
Beloit’s largest employers continue to provide offer jobs for community members. The 10 largest employers in the city employ over 7,500 people. Those employers are:
Amazon—1,350 jobs
Beloit Health System—1,200 jobs
Kerry Americas—971 jobs
ABC Supply Company—911 jobs
School District of Beloit—836 jobs
Frito-Lay—600+ jobs
Hormel Foods—441 jobs
Fairbanks Morse Defense—440
Hendricks Commercial Properties—425 jobs
City of Beloit—370 jobs.
The City of Beloit also received the good news that the Ho-Chunk Nation Casino and Resort project received the final approval that will move it forward. In May the Bureau of Indian Affairs gave approval to place 33 acres of land in trust in Beloit, which was the final step needed before planning and construction on the project could commence. The project is anticipated to provide 1,300 jobs once completed.
The Popular Annual Financial Report can be found on the City of Beloit website at www.beloitwi.gov/index.asp?SEC=725CA980-D88D-45BC-AC9C-3A73AF0BF563&DE=ADFE5BF8-37B5-4B52-8F8C-A6297714E102.