BELOIT—Dr. Roger Kapoor, M.D., M.B.A., F.A.A.D., Senior Vice President of Beloit Health System, has been named the 2022 recipient of Wisconsin Medical Society’s Kenneth M. Viste Young Physician Leader of the Year Award.
“We are honored to have a member of our team earn this significant recognition and could not be more proud of Dr. Kapoor’s continuing contributions, applaudable accomplishments, and his unrelenting commitment to excellence,” said BHS President/CEO, Tim McKevett. “He is well deserving of this award.”
Kapoor is a board-certified dermatologist who completed his medical training at Stanford University in California and his dermatology training at Harvard Medical School in Massachusetts. He also holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Oxford University, England. He lives in Beloit with his family.
The Kenneth M. Viste, Jr., MD, Young Physician Leadership Award was established in 2006 to recognize a young physician each year who demonstrates commitment to patients, community and the profession of medicine. Nominees must be nominated by a peer and must be a member of the Wisconsin Medical Society. In addition to an engraved award presented at the Wisconsin Medical Society’s Annual Meeting, the Foundation will make a contribution to a charitable organization, selected by Kapoor, in his honor. Kapoor has chosen to make this contribution to the Beloit Health System foundation.