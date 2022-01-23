BELOIT—The Beloit City Council will may vote on Monday on a resolution starting the process required to draft a cooperative boundary agreement with the Town of Turtle.
The council will hold a special meeting to weigh a resolution that’s required by law prior to municipalities negotiating towards a boundary plan.
The development comes after the city and township participated in mediation to resolve a pending civil lawsuit filed by Town of Turtle officials over an extension to the now-expired boundary plan. The council voted unanimously to accept the mediation agreement on Jan. 18.
Monday’s meeting is the first step in the process, and on Feb. 1, the town will submit its initial proposal for a new cooperative boundary plan. On March 1, the city will submit a response and counter-proposal to the town’s initial proposal. On April 1, the Town will submit a reply to the city’s response. On or before May 1, the parties will meet and confer regarding the outstanding issues to determine whether further steps are needed. If the municipalities agree to the plan, the pending litigation will be dismissed with prejudice, the mediation agreement states.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, boundary agreements set up guidelines for harmonious development in the boundary territory. Issues such as zoning and sewer service are part of the boundary agreement.
The Town of Turtle/City of Beloit Boundary Adjustment Area (BAA) is approximately 2.5 square miles of the Town of Turtle primarily situated east of Interstate 39/90, along with parcels west of I-39/90; a smaller separate area of the BAA is located near Interstate 43 and Hart Road, along with a small area along East Colley Road. The area also is north of the Illinois state line and south of the city limits.