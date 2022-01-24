This graphic shows the City of Beloit outlined in red and Town of Turtle boundary outlined in yellow. The city and town could soon begin of working towards a future boundary agreement for both municipalities.
BELOIT—The Beloit City Council took action on Monday night and approved the first step needed to begin negotiations with the Town of Turtle regarding a future boundary agreement.
The council voted unanimously to pass a resolution that paves the way for both municipalities to draft a cooperating boundary plan that would benefit both the city and town. The vote follows the council accepting a joint mediation agreement with the township on Jan. 18 that halted the proceedings of a civil lawsuit filed by Town of Turtle officials related to the existing expired boundary plan.
The meeting marked the first step in the process, but it’s unclear if the Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors has accepted the mediation agreement or passed a similar resolution to start talks.
A representative for the township board could not immediately be reached for comment as of press time Monday, and Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther informed the council the city was not aware of whether the township had taken steps to move the process forward.
Luther noted though that the attorneys representing the city and township in the matter were in contact with one another and said it was “highly anticipated” the town would accept the mediation agreement and resolution.
If the municipalities agree to the plan, the pending litigation will be dismissed with prejudice, the mediation agreement states.
The town is scheduled to submit its initial proposal to the city by Feb. 1. According to the tentative schedule outlined in the mediation agreement, on March 1, the city will submit a response and counter-proposal to the town’s initial proposal. On April 1, the town will submit a reply to the city’s response. On or before May 1, the parties will meet and confer regarding the outstanding issues to determine whether further steps are needed.