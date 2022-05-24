BELOIT—Phil Whitehead, CPA, CFP, CExP™ Blackhawk Bank Janesville Market President, was recently recognized as an Elite Lender with WBD (Wisconsin Business Development), one of the top 10 most active certified development companies in the country.
Whitehead has partnered with WBD on 10 or more projects, helping businesses receive funding through the SBA 504 Loan program, and bringing in nearly $24 million in loans.
Whitehead currently works out of the Janesville Banking Center at 2525 Milton Ave., Suite 100, Janesville and has nearly three decades of banking experience in the Rock County market.
JANESVILLE—Chris Vessell has been named general manager of the therapeutics division of SHINE Technologies, LLC.
In this role, he will be responsible for developing and building the team dedicated to SHINE’s strategy and offerings around non-carrier-added lutetium-177 for cancer therapies.
Vessell brings more than 25 years of experience in health care, manufacturing and financial services to SHINE. He most recently served as the U.S. Nuclear Medicine Supply Chain Leader for GE Healthcare’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics group (PDx).
Vessell holds both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Illinois. Vessell will be based out of SHINE’s growing Janesville headquarters, which now employs more than 250.
SHINE is a next-generation nuclear technology company, deploying state-of-the-art fusion technology to create a scalable path toward fusion energy.
BELOIT—Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. elected three incumbent directors and one new director at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 18.
The four directors elected to three-year terms include Lucas R. Derry, April R. Glosser, Paul L. Palmby and new incoming director, Benjamin D. Holmstrom. Holstrom is President of William Charles Construction, a Division of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, a Nasdaq-traded infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise.
In addition, the company announced that Thomas Barnes has retired from the Board of Directors following the conclusion of his term as of the Annual Shareholder Meeting. He has been a board member since 2007.
BELOIT—First National Bank and Trust (FNBT) has announced the creation of a new Fraud Prevention Team in its Deposit Operations department.
The team is responsible for investigating and determining required action to prevent fraudulent financial transactions to mitigate loss to the bank and its customers. The team researches suspect account activity and works with frontline teams and customers to validate suspicious activity and prevent losses.
Wanda Moucha is being promoted to Vice President Fraud Prevention Manager to lead the newly established Fraud Prevention team. She has nearly 45 years of bank experience, all with FNBT. She joined the bank while in high school through a Cooperative Education Program in partnership with Clinton High School.
Sean Gjestson is being promoted to Vice President, Deposit Operations Manager. In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing work completed by FNBT’s Deposit Operations team and leading process improvement initiatives to provide consistent sound advice to the bank’s customers. Gjestson started his career at FNBT in 2008 as a Loan Operations Representative.