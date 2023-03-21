ROCKFORD - Gary Binicewicz, Senior Vice President Business Banking at Blackhawk Bank, recently was added to the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL) Small Lender Committee Roster for 2023.
NAGGL is one of the most trusted voices in Small Business Association (SBA) lending, as they support lenders who offer the SBA’s 7(a) business loan program by providing advocacy directly to lawmakers and the SBA.
Binicewicz serves on a regional committee consisting of bankers from community institutions. The goal of the committee is to provide an open channel of communication between the NAGGL staff, financial institutions, and the Small Business Association (SBA).
BELOIT – Mark Woodward has joined First National Bank and Trust (FNBT) as Vice President, Retail Market Manager.
Woodward's primary responsibilities are to coach and develop branch managers and their teams, and provide oversight and direction for the daily operations of the retail branch locations of the bank. With over 18 years of banking experience at Central Bank of Boone County in Columbia, Missouri, and the Bank of Brodhead in Brodhead, Wisconsin, he has served in a variety of leadership roles including most recently as the executive officer managing human resources, retail, marketing, operations, and mortgage and consumer lending teams at the Bank of Brodhead. Mark attended the University of Missouri – Columbia, and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking - Madison WI, as well as the Missouri Bankers Association School of Bank Management. He also obtained the Executive Leadership Certificate from the University of Wisconsin School of Business in Madison.
BELOIT – Angie Cruz has been promoted to branch manager of the First National Bank and Trust (FNBT) Williams Bay branch located at 121 N Walworth Avenue in Williams Bay, Wisconsin.
Cruz joined FNBT in November 2022 as the Assistant Branch Manager of the Walworth, Wisconsin branch, having worked previously for five years at another financial institution in Rockford, Illinois. As Branch Manager, Cruz will be responsible for cultivating the talents of her team members through coaching and training, providing Sound Advice to the bank’s customers and community members to help them reach their financial goals, and driving success for the bank by managing the day-to-day branch operations and team engagement.