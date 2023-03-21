ROCKFORD - Gary Binicewicz, Senior Vice President Business Banking at Blackhawk Bank, recently was added to the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL) Small Lender Committee Roster for 2023.

NAGGL is one of the most trusted voices in Small Business Association (SBA) lending, as they support lenders who offer the SBA’s 7(a) business loan program by providing advocacy directly to lawmakers and the SBA.

