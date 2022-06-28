BELOIT—Ryan Adleman has been promoted to Vice President Senior Treasury Management Officer for Blackhawk Bank.
Adleman has been working within the financial industry since 2011, and joined Blackhawk Bank’s Treasury Management team in 2018, assisting local businesses with customized treasury solutions. He also is a graduate of the Bank’s Leadership Academy program.
Adleman is a graduate of Western Illinois University, and received his Bachelors of Science in Exercise Physiology. He also is a South Beloit City Council member. He currently works out of the Rockford Perryville Banking Center, at 2475 N. Perryville Road, Rockford.
BELOIT—Hunter Kurpeski has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Small Business Banking for Blackhawk Bank.
Kurpeski has been with Blackhawk Bank since 2016, starting off as a teller. As assistant vice president of business banking, he will assist local businesses to increase profitability and secure lending up to $500,000.
Kurpeski currently works out of the Machesney Park Banking Center at 9609 Forest Hills Road, Machesney Park, Illinois. He earned his bachelors degree in Business Administration from Upper Iowa University.
BELOIT—First National Bank and Trust (FNBT) is pleased to announce the following promotions within the Residential Lending, Loan Operations, and Human Resources departments.
Steve Bamberger has been promoted to Vice President, Loan Production Manager for the bank’s mortgage and home equity loan teams in Rock and Green Counties in Wisconsin and Winnebago County in Illinois. In his role, he is responsible for building relationships in the community, coaching and developing the residential lending team, raising awareness about FNBT’s lending services, and helping consumers with their home buying needs. Bamberger graduated from Illinois State University with a bachelor’s degree in economics, and is a licensed real estate broker. He will be based at FNBT’s Beloit office located at 345 East Grand Avenue in Beloit.
Erica Strohm has been promoted to Vice President, Loan Production Manager for FNBT’s mortgage and home equity team in Walworth County, Wisconsin. Now with nearly 30 years’ experience in the banking industry, she is responsible for business development and building relationships in the community. Strohm holds a bachelor’s degree in management with a personnel emphasis from the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater, and has completed numerous industry training programs to stay up-to-date on programs and changes within the mortgage and consumer lending field to provide Sound Advice to her clients.
Tari Book has been promoted to Vice President, Systems Admin Manager. Book began her career with FNBT in 1995 in the Loan Department. In 2010, began managing the Loan Operations team as supervisor, and was promoted to Systems Admin Manager in 2018. Book is responsible for providing technical support and direction for all software used in the lending process, coordinating the installation and testing of lending system upgrades with the bank’s technology, operations, and frontline team members, as well as monitoring the system to ensure a seamless process. Earlier this year, Book graduated from the Loan and Real Estate Compliance School through the Wisconsin Bankers Association.
Kathy Paulli has been promoted to Assistant Vice President Loan Servicing Manager. She joined the bank as a Commercial Sales Administrator in 2018 with over 30 years of experience in consumer and commercial banking, and transitioned into the role of Loan Servicing Manager in 2021. She brings extensive knowledge in many areas including retail, administrative and operations to the organization. This experience uniquely positions her for her role where she is responsible for the loan servicing and collateral teams at the bank.
Stacy Matuseski has been promoted to Human Resources (HR) Projects and Benefits Manager and Officer. She joined FNBT in 2019 as an HR Benefits Analyst. Now with more than ten years of experience in human resources and benefits, she is responsible for administering the bank’s employee benefit and wellness programs, including evaluating and comparing existing plans, developing and implementing new and improved plans for employees and retirees, as well as managing the bank’s tax-advantaged retirement program for employees. She also manages special projects for the HR team, and provides Sound Advice to the FNBT employee family regarding questions on the 401(k) plan, Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), worker’s compensation programs, and other employment related inquiries. Matuseski is a graduate of University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Human Resource Management.