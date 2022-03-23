BELOIT—G5 Brewing in the Gateway Business Park may be expanding soon after action taken at Monday’s Beloit City Council meeting.
The Beloit City Council approved the sale of four acres of city-owned property in the Gateway Business Park to the Gateway Brewing Company (G5 Brewing) for $40,000. The land will be located at 1801 Gateway Blvd.
G5 Brewing is a local restaurant/brewery located at 1895 Gateway Blvd. The location often hosts live comedy events called ‘Laughs and Brews,’ on select days.
G5 Brewing plans to construct a barrel aging structure. This location is also planned to be used as a space for events that would include a tap room. The building itself is expected to be around 5,000 and 6,000 square feet.
Construction is expected to begin in the Fall with the deal being finalized by late May 2022.
“The City of Beloit will benefit from this quality development and increased property values over time,” said City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.
Construction on G5 Brewing began in October of 2017. By May of 2019, the brewery and restaurant was open and welcoming guests.
G5 Brewing has made the Gateway Business Park its home and has been part of the business park’s success.
the Gateway Business Park celebrated its 20th anniversary in Octover. Over the last two decades the business park has seen development of 545 acres of land with nearly 3 million square feet of building space that represents over $200 million committed in capital assets creating nearly 3,000 jobs.