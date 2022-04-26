BELOIT—Tuesday, for the second year in a row, Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce hosted an in-person dinner and awards ceremony with more than 400 in attendance.
The 95th annual event at the Eclipse Center featured awards, featured speaker Michelle Snow.
Seth Frisbee, GBCC Board Chair, presented most of the awards. While Clint Wolf, Editor for Beloit Daily News, presented the Laurence A. Raymer Headliner Award and Diane Hendricks presented the Ken Hendricks Community Spirit Award.
Michelle Snow, product manager at Nike Inc. and retired WNBA player, was the keynote speaker for the event. Snow has many talents including entrepreneur, author and businesswoman. She has been a keynote speaker for other events, including EntreCon 2021. Snow currently serves on the Studer Community Institute Board, as a business advisor in her local community.
“I have noticed one common quality the businesses and people of Beloit share, and it is a sense of community and family,” Snow said.
South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl, received the Laurence A. Raymer Headliner Award. Rehl has held office since 2015 and announced earlier this year that this is his last term. Before he was mayor, he was the superintendent of the Prairie Hill School District in South Beloit, for 10 years.
Rehl was surprised and honored to be awarded the Headliner Award. He comically told a story from his youth.
“When I was 8 years old, Sister Jenna told me you are not the mayor of third grade,” Rehl said. “Today I want to tell her I’m the Mayor of South Beloit.”
“I want to thank the (Beloit Daily News) newspaper for their relationship over the years and the community of South Beloit,” Rehl noted.
The “EDDY” Economic Development Award winner was Andrew Janke. He was the Downtown Beloit Association director from 1987 to 2001. Janke then transitioned into economic development director for the City of Beloit from 2001 to 2020.
“I am honored to receive this award, 15 months after my retirement,” Janke said. “It’s been a pleasure to be part of such a community.”
Nancy and James Packard won the Ken Hendricks Community Spirit Award. The Packards have made many donations including at Beloit Memorial Hospital and Packard Family Care Center. They pledged $1 million towards the Packard Family Care Center in 2019. This center is the hospital’s pediatric care unit. They have also supported many community institutions including the Stateline Boys and Girls Club, the Stateline Family YMCA and more.
“Everyone in the room has the spirit of (our communities) to make a difference and it’s our duty to spread it to others,” James Packard said.
Fairbanks Morse Defense was awarded the Large Business of the Year Award. Fairbanks Morse Defense has built ship engines for the U.S. Navy for over 100 years. In recent news, the USS Beloit was given its name because of Fairbanks Morse Defense’s relationship with the U.S. Navy.
“We are celebrating our 150 years at Beloit,” said George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse Defense. “We will continue to focus on providing the resources to help defend our great nation.”
Other Award Winners for 2022 were:
- Small Business of The Year—Leadership Development Academy of Rock County.
- Paulette Christensen Ambassador of The Year—Chuck Wilson.
- Rising Professional of The Year—Kari Swirth.