BELOIT—The Greater Beloit area has experienced some great development news in the last year, indicating the community is attractive to business.
Some of the development in the area includes:
Amazon Distribution Center
An Amazon Distribution Center and Warehouse is under construction in the Gateway Business Park. The 1 million-square-foot facility is expected to employ about 500 people and the cost of the construction project is about $105 million. The project was announced in October.
ABC Supply
ABC Supply Co. is nearing completion of a four-story office building on White Avenue in Beloit. The new building is to house many administrative personnel for the company and is expected to add 150 to 200 employees. The construction began in 2019 and is hoped to be complete in 2020.
Allied Games
Allied Games is constructing a 18,120-square-foot building at 1897 Branigan Road in Beloit. The contractor for the construction project is Corporate Contractors Inc. (CCI). Allied Games, founded in 1985, is in the business of gaming equipment rental and leasing.
OfficePro
OfficePro recently announced it is relocating from its Janesville facility to Beloit and will be moving into the former Staples building at 1810 Sutler Road in Morgan Square. The 24,000-square-foot building is expected to offer plenty of room for the business.
Apartment Complex
CCI is in the process of demolishing the former Kerry Ingredients building near the corner of West Grand Avenue and Fourth Street. Hendricks Commercial Properties is planning to build a 70-unit apartment complex on the site. The 132,985-square-foot project is another example of growth in downtown Beloit.
Holiday Inn Express
The Holiday Inn Express and Suites near the I-39/90 and I-43 interchange is now open. The four-story hotel is greeting travelers and guests and offering comfortable accommodations.
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes celebrated the completion of its latest expansion in Beloit with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in September. The company located in the Gateway Business Park has experienced tremendous growth in the last year.
Snappers Stadium
Plans have been announced to build a new stadium for the Beloit Snappers minor league baseball team. Plans are for the stadium to be built near Beloit City Hall along the banks of the Rock River. The stadium, estimated to cost $32 million, would have a capacity for 300 fans. The plans are preliminary, but if it becomes a reality, the stadium could be a big boost to the local economy.
Alliant Energy Center
The West Riverside Energy Center in the Town of Beloit is nearing completion. Construction on this $700 million project began in 2017 and is expected to be completed in May. When at full capacity, it will be able to power 550,000 homes.
Beloit College
Powerhouse Center
The Beloit College Powerhouse Student Recreation Center was opened in February. The $38 million project repurposed the former Blackhawk Power Generating Station into a place where students could study and have fun. The facility offers 120,000 square feet of space and a pedestrian bridge that was built over Highway 51 to link the center to the college campus and a riverwalk path is expected to be completed as part of the project.
Turner School District
The Beloit Turner School District has embarked on several construction and improvement projects that were approved by voters in 2018. About $26 million in facilities upgrades were approved in the referendum, including the construction of a new elementary school. Klobucar Construction and Scherrer Construction recently were awarded the contract to build the new $17 million grade school.
Beloit City Hall
The renovation and improvement project at Beloit City Hall was completed in January. It was the first renovation for the building in about 30 years and included a renovation of the forum area where the City Council holds its meetings, and the addition of a first-floor conference room.
South Beloit Wastewater Treatment Plant
Work continues on the South Beloit Wastewater Treatment Plant. The expansion and renovation project began in 2018 on the plant that first was built in 1955. The construction project is expected to be complete in June of 2021. The cost of the project is about $34 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.