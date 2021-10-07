Town of Beloit Police issued a press release stating someone reported their vehicle windows being shout out at an address belonging the Apple Hut. Theodore James Rowe, 71 years old was arrested for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. A search warrant was executed at 1600 W Walters Road, and several firearms were confiscated on Sept. 18. Sources report the neighbor damaging vehicles for years and the Daily News is awaiting the past five years of reports regarding police contacts regarding the neighbor.
TOWN OF BELOIT—A Town of Beloit man has been arrested and is accused of shooting windows of vehicles parked along Walters Road near the Apple Hut.
On Sept. 18 at 11:35 a.m. the Town of Beloit Police responded to 1718 Walters Road for a vehicle window smashed in, according to a press release from the Town of Beloit Police. That address belongs to the Apple Hut.
The press release went on to say the caller reported a neighbor shot out the vehicle window. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
Theodore James Rowe, 71, was arrested for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. A search warrant was executed at 1600 W. Walters Road, and several firearms were confiscated.
The Beloit Daily News has received complaints from sources saying a neighbor to the Apple Hut has been causing damages to vehicles for years.
One source, who asked to remain anonymous, said his car was shot at three years ago while parking near the Apple Hut when he and his family were visiting the business.
“It was shot at least three times and there were bullet fragments,” he said. “We reported it to the police and nothing came of it.”
On Sept. 28, the Beloit Daily News requested all reports associated with Rowe’s property for the past five years and is awaiting the records. The Town of Beloit Police press release was issued after the Beloit Daily News inquired about the incidents at the property.
In an interview Thursday morning John and Lori Jenson, owners of the Apple Hut said they have turned everything over the local police department to handle and declined any further comment.
In an email from Town of Beloit Police Chief Ron Northrop on Sept. 29, he stated: “No further comment will be given at this time. The report will not be released due to pending prosecution.”
The Apple Hut has a long history in the area and a big fan following among apple and doughnut seekers. Jenson’s parents, Fritz and Connie Brockhus, started a small hobby orchard back in the late 1970s in a little barn which is today part of the Apple Hut store. Lori and John Jenson started running it in 2016 making it their sixth season this fall.