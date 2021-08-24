BELOIT—The ALDI store at 2780 Milwaukee Road in Beloit recently reopened after a remodeling project.
The remodeling was part of na initiative to remodel and expand existing ALDI stores nationwide.
The updated store provides an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection.
It also features open ceilings and natural lighting, and it is built with environmentally friendly materials. Like all ALDI stores, the remodeled Beloit location still offers a streamlined shopping experience and low prices in every aisle, but customers will notice the elevated design.
“We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” said Atty McGrath, Oak Creek regional vice president for ALDI. “With the updated Beloit store, shoppers will notice a new look with more fresh and convenient items at the reliably low prices ALDI fans rave about.
ALDI stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making ALDI stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores. Stores also feature open ceilings and natural lighting, and they are built with environmentally friendly materials.
In addition, the retailer remains focused on ensuring stores are stocked with food and household essentials customers need, including healthy, convenient options and a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to stores daily.