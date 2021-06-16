BELOIT—ABC Supply Co. Inc. has acquired the assets of Exterior Supply in Kentucky.
The acquisition includes Exterior Supply’s locations in Elizabethtown and Somerset.
Current Exterior Supply associates at both locations will be joining the ABC Supply team, providing a seamless transition for existing customers.
With the acquisition, ABC Supply now has eight locations in Kentucky.
ABC Supply, headquartered in Beloit, is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing in the United States and one of the nation’s largest wholesale distributors of select exterior and interior building products.