SOUTH BELOIT—“It’s like going through an old family album. It renews childhood memories. “
That’s what John Patrick, president of the South Beloit Historical Society, said about the Bushnell Wheeler Home’s ice cream social set for 11 a.m.—4 p.m. on Sunday at the historic house at 542 Wheeler Ave.
“Come expecting an old house, but you will also see displays and pictures,” Patrick said.
This year’s ice cream social also will feature some music in the gazebo.
“Society members will be on hand to assist visitors and answer questions. They have been busy sprucing up the home and yard. It has been a tough year with COVID and the weather, but the home and barn have many new pictures and historical items on display. Complimentary ice cream, hot dogs and refreshments will be served,” Patrick said.
The event is free although donations are accepted.
“We hope to have some music in the gazebo and a sunny day, but at any rate it is a chance to walk down memory lane,” Patrick said.
Books and other items will be on sale including the latest “One More Look Back.”
“We especially would like anyone who has never been through the home to come see this beautiful 1856 treasure, but also love to greet old friends and talk about the good old days,” Patrick said.
Patrick said last year’s ice cream social was cancelled due to COVID-19. He said it will be great for people to get back out and touch base with what they have been missing, including their friends.
“What a better thing to do than look at history. It takes you back to your childhood,” he said.
Visitors to the Bushnell-Wheeler Home will be able to view the cornerstone from the original Beloit Public Library when they visit the historic site. The cornerstone has a plaque noting its origin and has been placed near the old Eclipse Windmill
The third floor of the home is a popular stop with many donated old fashioned children’s toys.
The Bushnell-Wheeler Home has a long history in the area.
In 1850 Professor Jackson Bushnell of Beloit College admired the view of the bluff south of Turtle Creek and purchased the land. In 1856, Reverend Alexander Montgomery, the agent for the American Board of Foreign Missions, purchased the five acres on which the house stands to build a retirement home for missionaries. The home was completed and he lived there for three years before dying in 1860.
The property was deeded to the Bushnell Family and Jackson Bushnell lived there until his death in 1873. Bushnell’s family occupied the home until 1883 when it was sold to Leonard Wheeler and his son William. Wheeler was founder of the Eclipse Windmill Company, later to become Fairbanks Morse Corporation.
Wheeler lived in the home into the 1890’s, according to http://bushnellwheelerhome.com.