SOUTH BELOIT—Bruce Nichols was the most popular man in town Friday night as many former “club kids” from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s gathered to celebrate the naming of the South Beloit Boys & Girls Club in his honor.
Casino Night was also a fundraiser for the Stateline Boys & Girls Club’s current $5 million capital project, which includes $500,000 for renovations and improvements at the South Beloit facility.
Most of the attendees were members of the informal Bruce Nichols fan club, reminiscing with him over his nearly four decades as a director, both in Beloit and South Beloit. After a video tribute, Nichols received a standing ovation as CEO Mark Rand announced the official renaming of the Bruce Nichols South Beloit Boys & Girls Club.
“The club has changed a lot over the years, but the kids really haven’t changed,” Nichols said. “The club has computers and programs that teach skills, but what youths still come to the club for is acceptance, recognition and good friends. The club is mainly about relationships and it is so important to have a staff and volunteers who teach kids how to become responsible adults.”