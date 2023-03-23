Beloit Police Captain Christian Dalton plays basketball with some youngsters at Vernon Park during a community outreach event in July 2022. The Beloit Police Department and the Stateline Boys and Girls Club will present a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on April 1. Team members must be at least 16 years old.
BELOIT - It will be cops vs. kids as the Beloit Police Department and Stateline Boys and Girls Club partner up for a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on April 1.
The event is free for spectators to attend and will have a number of concessions options available to the public, including a food truck.
Beloit Police Officer Terrell English, the organizer of the tournament, wanted to create an opportunity for police to interact with young people in the community. Coffee With a Cop is another popular event that promotes community outreach, along with events involving young people such as Speeches at the Splashpad and Conversations around the Campfire. But English wanted to create something that appealed specifically to young adults and children.
Stateline Boys and Girls Club became the perfect collaborator for the basketball tournament because its facility is a place where local children and teenagers are already welcome and familiar with, thanks to the club’s many after-school programs and other events.
English believes the event could help the police and community members to interact and counter any distrust some may have with police. He aims to change perceptions in the community and hopefully encourage the community of Beloit to see the police in a different light afterwards.
“Usually, people don’t like the badge or the uniform, but they don’t know the person,” English said. “Being able to showcase officers in their real life, that’s the goal.”
This will be the first basketball tournament for the police department, but English wants to make it a yearly event. He has high hopes for the impact it will have on the community in the long-run, even if the turnout isn’t outstanding right away.
“My plan is to make it an annual thing, despite numbers,” English said.
The basketball tournament will take place from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on April 1. The Stateline Boys and Girls Club will host the event at their Beloit facility at 202 Maple Ave., which first opened its doors in 2021.
There will be eight teams competing in the tournament and all participants must be at least 16 years old. To enroll a team in the tournament, scan the QR code available on the Beloit Police Department’s website or contact English at englisht@beloitwi.gov.