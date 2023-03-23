Captain Dalton
Beloit Police Captain Christian Dalton plays basketball with some youngsters at Vernon Park during a community outreach event in July 2022. The Beloit Police Department and the Stateline Boys and Girls Club will present a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on April 1. Team members must be at least 16 years old.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT - It will be cops vs. kids as the Beloit Police Department and Stateline Boys and Girls Club partner up for a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on April 1.

The event is free for spectators to attend and will have a number of concessions options available to the public, including a food truck.