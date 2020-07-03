BELOIT—Raul Casique-Montes and Jenny Hoople opened Bountiful Beloit, 950 Wisconsin Ave., on May 30 offering Beloit fresh-from-the-field seasonal vegetables, artisan crafts, organic grocery staples and more.
“It’s a mix of boutique, indoor farm stand and organic convenience store,” said co-owner Jenny Hoople.
Hoople said her intention was more to help transform the five points neighborhood into the Soho of Beloit.
Hoople opened the store with her husband Raul Casique, who has grown organic vegetables for years at area farms. Today, the couple is renting an acre at a friend’s property to supply the store with fresh produce. The oldest produce might be one to two days old as it’s freshly harvested.
With Homecare Pharmacy nearby for snacks and the restaurant Tacos Neno and barber Hip Hop Stylez next door, the “five corners” is a well traveled area. Bountiful Beloit is in a former tuxedo shop. Although it sat vacant for a decade, it’s fondly remembered. The area is blooming with new businesses outside of the downtown.
Hoople, originally from Pennsylvania, graduated with an art major with concentration in ceramic sculpture from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania. After graduation she moved to Beloit and worked at Angelic Organics in Caledonia where she met her husband who was originally from Guanajuato, Mexico. He began farming at age 7-years-old when he would drive a tractor.
The two married and Hoople went on to work at the Beloit Public Library as a receiving assistant in technical services while making and selling her own pottery and Riverstone Jewelry. She left the position when her son Brian Casique-Hoople was born in 2013, and continued to bolster her online jewelry sales.
The couple hoped to finally have Raul have his own business given his farming background. The location they found was just down the street from their home.
Although it had sat empty for about a decade, they saw the potential in it. Jenny Hoople went to work with her artistic skills to paint the place, add new signage and put down new flooring with her husband.
In the future the store will offer more dry goods and eventually fresh prepared salads to go to appeal to the working lunch crowd. Hoople and Casique, bilingual, can speak Spanish and are hoping to offer more items for the Hispanic community as well.
The store is closed Mondays;open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 3-7 p.m.; and Friday, Saturday and Sunday open 10 a.m.—5 p.m.
Those wanting to see Hoople’s many offerings can visit bountifulbeloit.com.
