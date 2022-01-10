Rock County

City of Beloit

1011 Prairie Ave.; $115,000 on 12/28/2021

1122 Whipple St.; $101,000 on 12/28/2021

1228 Eleventh St.; $89,900 on 12/29/2021

3030 Ford St.; $2,564,500 on 12/29/2021

928 Tenth St.; $125,000 on 12/29/2021

1218 Cranston Road; $195,000 on 12/30/2021

1702 Henderson Ave.; $120,000 on 12/30/2021

523 Locust St.; $79,000 on 12/30/2021

825 Bluff St.; $50,000 on 12/30/2021

854 Oak St.; $45,000 on 12/30/2021

1907 Thomas St.; $115,000 on 12/31/2021

2200 Woodman Lane; $162,500 on 12/31/2021

447 Central Ave.; $90,000 on 12/31/2021

City of Evansville

130 S. Fifth St.; $500,000 on 12/30/2021

City of Janesville

1224 N. Randall Ave.; $112,000 on 12/27/2021

2448 Summit Drive; $333,000 on 12/27/2021

318 S. Randall Ave.; $149,500 on 12/27/2021

1344 Hawthorne Ave.; $155,000 on 12/28/2021

1422 S. Crosby Ave.; $138,000 on 12/28/2021

1903 Myra Ave.; $255,000 on 12/28/2021

2008 W. Memorial Drive; $122,000 on 12/28/2021

3812 Falcon Ridge Drive; $290,000 on 12/28/2021

752 Grove St.; $95,000 on 12/28/2021

1216 Menard St.; $142,000 on 12/29/2021

1108 Mayfair Drive; $145,000 on 12/30/2021

1234 Boynton Court; $220,000 on 12/30/2021

1314 Myra Ave.; $170,000 on 12/30/2021

1321 Joliet St.; $285,000 on 12/30/2021

1625 Barham Ave.; $179,900 on 12/30/2021

2122 Polk St.; $175,000 on 12/30/2021

2207 Pioneer Road; $201,000 on 12/30/2021

41 S. Martin Road; $220,000 on 12/30/2021

2747 W. Memorial Drive; $195,000 on 12/31/2021

City of Milton

649 College St.; $30,000 on 12/30/2021

400 Vernal Ave.; $167,100 on 12/31/2021

Town of Avon

12605 W. Avon North Townline Road; $450,000 on 12/30/2021

Town of Beloit

638 E. Columbine Drive; $129,800 on 12/28/2021

1400 and 1420 Gale Drive; $311,100 on 12/30/2021

Town of Bradford

4317 S. Odling Road; $75,000 on 12/30/2021

Town of Center

6714 W. State Road 11; $650,000 on 12/28/2021

Town of Fulton

11213 N. Mason Drive; $67,500 on 12/28/2021

340 E. Richardson Springs Road; $290,000 on 12/30/2021

9334 Ritch Circle; $8,000 on 12/31/2021

Town of Milton

11622 N. Maple Beach Drive; $98,000 on 12/27/2021

9425 N. Raven Court; $115,000 on 12/29/2021

Village of Orfordville

403 Luann Kay Lane; $324,900 on 12/28/2021

505 Teri Lee Lane; $55,000 on 12/28/2021

