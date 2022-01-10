Bought & Sold Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 10, 2022 Jan 10, 2022 Updated 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rock CountyCity of Beloit1011 Prairie Ave.; $115,000 on 12/28/20211122 Whipple St.; $101,000 on 12/28/20211228 Eleventh St.; $89,900 on 12/29/20213030 Ford St.; $2,564,500 on 12/29/2021928 Tenth St.; $125,000 on 12/29/20211218 Cranston Road; $195,000 on 12/30/20211702 Henderson Ave.; $120,000 on 12/30/2021523 Locust St.; $79,000 on 12/30/2021825 Bluff St.; $50,000 on 12/30/2021854 Oak St.; $45,000 on 12/30/20211907 Thomas St.; $115,000 on 12/31/20212200 Woodman Lane; $162,500 on 12/31/2021447 Central Ave.; $90,000 on 12/31/2021City of Evansville130 S. Fifth St.; $500,000 on 12/30/2021City of Janesville1224 N. Randall Ave.; $112,000 on 12/27/20212448 Summit Drive; $333,000 on 12/27/2021318 S. Randall Ave.; $149,500 on 12/27/20211344 Hawthorne Ave.; $155,000 on 12/28/20211422 S. Crosby Ave.; $138,000 on 12/28/20211903 Myra Ave.; $255,000 on 12/28/20212008 W. Memorial Drive; $122,000 on 12/28/20213812 Falcon Ridge Drive; $290,000 on 12/28/2021752 Grove St.; $95,000 on 12/28/20211216 Menard St.; $142,000 on 12/29/20211108 Mayfair Drive; $145,000 on 12/30/20211234 Boynton Court; $220,000 on 12/30/20211314 Myra Ave.; $170,000 on 12/30/20211321 Joliet St.; $285,000 on 12/30/20211625 Barham Ave.; $179,900 on 12/30/20212122 Polk St.; $175,000 on 12/30/20212207 Pioneer Road; $201,000 on 12/30/202141 S. Martin Road; $220,000 on 12/30/20212747 W. Memorial Drive; $195,000 on 12/31/2021City of Milton649 College St.; $30,000 on 12/30/2021400 Vernal Ave.; $167,100 on 12/31/2021Town of Avon12605 W. Avon North Townline Road; $450,000 on 12/30/2021Town of Beloit638 E. Columbine Drive; $129,800 on 12/28/20211400 and 1420 Gale Drive; $311,100 on 12/30/2021Town of Bradford4317 S. Odling Road; $75,000 on 12/30/2021Town of Center6714 W. State Road 11; $650,000 on 12/28/2021Town of Fulton11213 N. Mason Drive; $67,500 on 12/28/2021340 E. Richardson Springs Road; $290,000 on 12/30/20219334 Ritch Circle; $8,000 on 12/31/2021Town of Milton11622 N. Maple Beach Drive; $98,000 on 12/27/20219425 N. Raven Court; $115,000 on 12/29/2021Village of Orfordville403 Luann Kay Lane; $324,900 on 12/28/2021505 Teri Lee Lane; $55,000 on 12/28/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now City of Freeport: Former Beloit FD chief Liggett dies 'suddenly' 11 candidates running for Beloit school board Wind turbines may be erected in area Beloit man fatally shot in Stoughton 2 incumbents, 2 newcomers run for Turner School Board Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime