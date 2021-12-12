The Books for Kids children’s book donation drive is in its final days, so we are asking local residents to look in their closets, bookshelves and basements for any books they can donate.
The Books for Kids book drive will end on Thursday. We are asking for books appropriate for children that are in good condition. This year the books will be donated to the Stateline Boys and Girls Club and Defy Domestic Abuse—Beloit. Please, do not donate dictionaries, encyclopedias, or text books.
To make the book donation process easy, donation boxes have been set up in nine Stateline Area locations. Locations are as follows:
- The Beloit Daily News, 444 E. Grand Ave., Suite 102
- The Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
- Bushel and Pecks Local Market, 328 State St.
- Culver’s Restaurant, 2676 Cranston Road
- Woodman’s Food Market, 1877 S. Madison Road
- Piggly Wiggly, 1827 Prairie Ave.
- Talcott Free Library, 101 E. Main St., Rockton
- South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit
- Schnucks Grocery, 4860 Hononegah Road, Roscoe
This year marks the 35th year for the Books for Kids campaign. The Beloit Daily News and its partners in the Stateline Area community have been able to continue this book drive mainly because of the generosity of the people of this area. The staff at the Daily News enjoys collecting the books and delivering them to the organizations that distribute them to children, making their holiday season a little brighter.
We thank everyone who has contributed to this year’s campaign as well as the businesses and libraries that have served as collection points for the campaign.
We also thank those who have made monetary donations to this year’s campaign, including the Beloit Optimist Club, which has been a consistent donor to the campaign.