BELOIT — The Beloit International Film Festival is moving outdoors this summer for a frequent event series where films are shown outside at various public venues.

The first BIFF Outdoors in 2023 takes place on Thursday, June 29 at Riverside Park near the Tom Jones Pavilion. The film being shown is Pixar’s “Up” and it starts at dusk, around 8:30 or 9 p.m.

