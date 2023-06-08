A crowd gathers to watch a film on the inflatable screen set up for BIFF Outdoors.
BIFF Outdoors is ready to start showing outdoor movies again this summer, such as in this past showing at the Rock Bar & Grill.
Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News Crowds turned for a past BIFF Outdoor movie, "Moana," shown at Riverside Park in Beloit.
BELOIT — The Beloit International Film Festival is moving outdoors this summer for a frequent event series where films are shown outside at various public venues.
The first BIFF Outdoors in 2023 takes place on Thursday, June 29 at Riverside Park near the Tom Jones Pavilion. The film being shown is Pixar’s “Up” and it starts at dusk, around 8:30 or 9 p.m.
