BELOIT - Those with the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) are gearing up for the 17th annual festival which is planned to be in-person and at local venues with a virtual component.
BIFF 2022 will be offering the new genres of sci-fi and horror and featuring some films from southeast Asia, according to BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard.
The 10-day festival, which features upwards of 100 films, kicks off on Feb. 25 and runs through March 6.
Last year BIFF featured six drive-in events free to the public to boost morale for the festival during the pandemic. Films were shown online last year with no local venues hosting in-person film showings. Although it kept a presence in the community in 2021, Gerard was excited to report that this year’s festival will offer more of its traditional fare with the films featured at area venues in Beloit’s many small businesses.
“With the way things are trending right now, we are feeling good about our chance to have a ‘normal-ish’ and on-the-ground festival. We have some regular venues back including La Casa Grande, Domenco’s and Bagels & More restaurants and Hendricks Center for the Arts,” Gerard said.
The Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) offices will be a new festival venue as well as the Visit Beloit headquarters and the new Weissburg Auditorium in the Beloit College Powerhouse.
“We intend to abide by Beloit College campus protocols and City of Beloit safety protocols in terms of masking and social distancing,” Gerard said.
At some of the Beloit College facilities there could be capacity restrictions. Since BIFF has two additional venues, Gerard said it should balance out ticket sales.
The Reveal Party, where the program books become available to the public, will be held on Feb. 8 at the Hampton Inn from 5 - 7 p.m. The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event as a Business After Hours event. There is a $5 admission price for the general public. Light food and beverages will be served, BIFF will hold a presentation including trailers of some of the films.
Gerard noted there will be a virtual component as some of the selected films will be available online throughout the 10 days of the festival.
This year BIFF will be featuring two of its regular showcase events - the classic film to be presented by First National Bank and Trust Company and the Singalong hosted at The Castle. More information on the two events will be coming out soon.
The silent film showcase will not occur this year as the attendance and sponsorship has waned.
“Somewhere down the road we might reboot it,” Gerard said. “It’s time to give it a rest and a chance to have renewed interest.”
BIFF is adding a couple new genres to its lineup in 2022.
“You will be able to see some horror and sci-fi films this year. Those are genres that we’ve really not explored in the past if at all. In an effort to attract different and younger audiences, we are adding those genres to pique film goers interests,” Gerard said.
Thanks to BIFF’s new partnership with Luang Prabang Film Festival (LBFF) out of Laos in Southeast Asia, it will be showing feature-length films and one short film collection from LBFF. The partnership is made possible through Film Producer Nicolas Simon who is on the board of LBFF.
“It’s a first-time partnership to bring some really high quality southeast Asian films to Beloit. They are also great educational films. They will be screened primarily at the Weissburg Auditorium where we are hoping to entice the student body,” Gerard said.
BIFF 2022 will be bringing back its workshops on the weekends for filmmakers.
The festival also will provide events for kids in conjunction with CareerTek to give students the chance to feel what it is like to perform in front of the camera as part of a partnership with Discover Media Works out of Madison.
Peer Canvas Photography will be providing a curriculum for the student filmmaker showcase.
In the interest of being “back on the ground,” a focus of this year’s event is for BIFF to be a walk-able film festival.
“You park once and you can walk to all the venues. It’s one of the advantages of BIFF compared to other festivals,” Gerard said.
Although preparations are underway for the in-person event, Gerard said BIFF is prepared to move back to being virtual if mandated by the city or any other governmental entity.
He said BIFF will be announcing its honorary chair soon. BIFF will once again kick off the festival on Feb. 24 with the FestEve celebration at IronTek. The lineup will include some notable speakers as well as live musical entertainment.
“It’s a kickoff to the festival and gets a lot of our local BIFF fans and sponsors to come out and celebrate the beginning of the festival. The FestEve of 2020 was a spectacular event and we hope to reprise that moment in time,” he said.
The lineup for FestEve will be coming out later this month and tickets will go on sale soon. The executive director of the LBFF, Sean Chadwell, is expected to attend.
Gerard noted a lot of volunteers will be needed for this year’s festival. Volunteer signup will be on beloitfilmfest.org shortly. In the meantime people with questions can email Sue Hess, chair of the volunteer committee, at sue@beloitfilmfest.org. People can also call 608-466-9693.