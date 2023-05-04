Nick 1.jpg
Nick & Friends leader, singer and guitarist Nick Dimassis (center), guitarist Bill Conway (left) and drummer Michael Nettesheim play at an event at The Castle. Musicians from around the stateline area will be making music during Make Music Day on June 21 in Beloit.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT — Music will be everywhere in Beloit during Make Music Day on June 21.

Make Music Day is a free, do-it-yourself festival designed to celebrate music of all genres by organizing concerts with performers of different ages, skill levels, and more. June 21 is the summer solstice and the longest day of the year.

