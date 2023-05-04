Nick & Friends leader, singer and guitarist Nick Dimassis (center), guitarist Bill Conway (left) and drummer Michael Nettesheim play at an event at The Castle. Musicians from around the stateline area will be making music during Make Music Day on June 21 in Beloit.
BELOIT — Music will be everywhere in Beloit during Make Music Day on June 21.
Make Music Day is a free, do-it-yourself festival designed to celebrate music of all genres by organizing concerts with performers of different ages, skill levels, and more. June 21 is the summer solstice and the longest day of the year.
Make Music Beloit is Beloit’s contribution to this annual event that will occur in more than 1,000 cities across the world. This festival will be one of many in Wisconsin, since the dairy state has more cities participating in Make Music Day than any other state in America.
Musicians of all ages, styles, and experience levels are encouraged to participate in Make Music Beloit if they so desire. They have the option to schedule just one set or as many shows as they like, as long as they sign up before registration ends on June 2.
“Anyone can sign up to be a musician. It doesn’t have to be someone who plays professionally,” said Tyechia Price, Public Relations Manager at Visit Beloit. “It can be some kids who just learned how to play an instrument at school this year.”
According to Price, venues began signing up right away, starting in February 2023 when the website first launched. A venue could be a sidewalk, cafe, garden, or other space that is available to the public and can support musicians during their performance. It is free to participate and venue registration similarly closes on June 2.
A matchmaking service is being used to pair up musicians and venues for the festival. Both interested musicians and venue owners can create an account and browse the profiles in search of a good match. It is up to the participants to send requests, but if anyone needs assistance, they can send a message to beloit@makemusicday.org.
“Our goal would be to have music in every location available here,” Price said.
Make Music Day, which originated in France in 1982, is being celebrated for the first time ever in Beloit. The citywide festival gives Beloit residents the opportunity to come out and enjoy their community for a free, all-day event.
Specific locations and venues that are hosting musicians for the event are yet to be announced, but “hopefully will be throughout the entire Beloit area,” according to the official website.