BELOIT - The Beloit School District administration will present a plan on five-day-a-week and in-person summer school during committee meetings Tuesday.
Also scheduled for discussion is the purchase of a new literacy curriculum, and opening up committee participation to members of the public and school staff.
Administration will present its summer school plan at the Planning & Budget Committee meeting set for 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., according to the online agenda.
In an email to the Daily News on Friday, Superintendent Dan Keyser said the district is planning for a five-day in-person summer school schedule. Currently the district is in distance learning with plans for a hybrid model to begin on April 8. The agenda stated the 2021 summer school offering will provide support and enrichment, credit recovery and opportunity bridges.
“I’m excited to see a proposal for a five-day school week as well as such a responsive set of offerings that indicate a clear intention to provide all possible support for our children in our community,” said Board of Education President Megan Miller.
If the committee votes to approve the proposal Tuesday, it would go before the full board for a final vote at an upcoming meeting.
At the planning and budget committee meeting, administration will also propose a new kindergarten through fifth grade literacy curriculum from American Reading Company in the amount of $1,839,910. The recommendation supports a comprehensive approach to improving literacy outcomes and will include adopting instructional materials and a two-year professional development plan for teachers, instructional coaches and administrators, according to information on the agenda.
At the Governance Committee set for 6:30 p.m. board members will discuss opening up its committees to community members and school staff.
“I think our committee structure needs to be re-examined to balance out staff and community input,” Miller said. “We are looking to change the committees to be organized by topic rather than time period.”
For example, Miller said the oversight committee looks at the current school year and the planning committee looks at the next school year.
“This often causes confusion about where agenda items should be placed. It seems to make more sense to organize committees by topic. It’s also more respectful of our administrators’ time so they don’t have to attend every committee meeting.”