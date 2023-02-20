BELOIT — Monday night’s meeting at Beloit Memorial High School was the first of many upcoming Community Informational Sessions about the referendum questions that will appear on the April 4 ballot.
The questions voters will face are:
Question Number I: Facilities Referendum: Shall the School District of Beloit, Rock County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $19,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: building infrastructure improvements, including HVAC updates, school safety upgrades, roofing and athletic facility improvements at Beloit Memorial High School; district-wide capital maintenance improvements, including roof repairs; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
Question Number II: Operational Referendum: Shall the School District of Beloit, Rock County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $14,000,000 for the 2023-2024 school year and by $9,000,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses, including for technology, curriculum and instructional materials, and social and emotional behavioral programs?
According to BMHS Principal Emily Pelz and Athletic Director Jonathan Dupuis, who led the meeting, the funds in the Facilities Referendum will be spent on a new entrance at Beloit Memorial High School, upgrading the current heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, and performing necessary maintenance and upgrades on outdoor sports fields, among other things.
“This building hosts a lot of events for the community, and it is important to have a welcoming face,” Pelz said.
The Operational Referendum funds will go towards updating the technology, curriculum, and instructional materials at school, as well as replenishing the school district’s fund balance.
Former school board president Pam Charles was at the meeting and challenged school officials to be honest with the community about how the referendums would affect taxes paid by property owners in the district. Charles pointed out that without this referendum, taxes would become lower and the current tax mill rate is steady only because the school district recently paid off the debt from the previous referendum.
“We did a good job paying off our debt,” Charles said. “Now they want more debt.”
Several community members present expressed concerns about how the money would be spent, but a specific budget that would outline how funds derived from the referendums was not available at the meeting. According to Superintendent Dr. Willie E. Garrison II, the financial department will be present at a select number of meetings going forward to answer these questions, including a meeting this Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., hosted at the Kolak Education Center.
The school district cited inflation and a lack of state funding as the main reasons the district needs to ask voters for assistance.
“It is our goal as a school district to use the funds given to us in a fiscally responsible way,” said Garrison. “I believe that all of our students will benefit from this referendum.”
There will be several more Community Information Sessions in February and March in preparation of the referendum vote on April 4. The sessions are available virtually, as well as in person in a variety of locations.
Listening sessions include Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Merrill Elementary School; March 2 at 4:30 p.m. at Todd Elementary School; March 6 at 4 p.m. at Grinnell Senior Center; March 7 at 5:30 at Aldrich Intermediate School; March 15 at 6 p.m. at Cunningham Intermediate School, March 17 at 4:30 p.m. at McNeel Intermediate School; March 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Kolak Education Center; March 20 at 4:30 p.m. at Robinson Elementary School; March 21 at 5 p.m. at Converse Elementary School; March 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Beloit Learning Academy; March 22 at 5 p.m. at Gaston Elementary School.