BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education voted to suspend its superintendent search and instead pursue hiring an interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year and resume the search for a permanent superintendent in January of 2021. Administration will turn over applicants to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) pending an approved contract with WASB for an interim superintendent search.
The vote came after more than two hours of board discussion regarding the tight time frame for a superintendent hire, the changing conditions of the pandemic and the need to allow for ample community input with Wisconsin Association of School Boards consultant Dan Nerad.
Prior to the vote, board member Amiee Leavy asked when the latest a superintendent could be hired and still have time to be prepared for the school year, and Interim Superintendent Sue Green said it would be Aug. 3—five weeks before the student start date. In that scenario, Green said she could stay and help the new person get started along with a strong administrative team.
Board President Kyle Larsen had said work could be done ahead of time to get things in place for a superintendent by Aug. 3. Leavy, however, said the compressing of the timeline is a huge red flag and she did not want the process to be, or be perceived as, rushed. She proposed the superintendent search be re-started in January and the other board members agreed.
Nerad said WASB can reach out to the 17 current superintendent candidates to see if they want to be in the interim superintendent position pool.
Wong said he is concerned with the empty seat on June 30 when Green’s contract ends, and suggested keeping her on.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Nerad said there could be focus groups to gather input on the superintendent search held with staff, schools, administration, principals as well as the board.
Vice President Megan Miller said she was concerned for having community input conducted on a solely virtual platform. She suggested having Nerad online at various elementary schools where people could sign up to attend by appointment.
“I think some will be turned off by only a survey or only virtual forum,” Miller said.
