BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will discuss its committee structure on Tuesday during its board retreat.
Open to the public, the meeting and then retreat will be held at 7 p.m. at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St. Board of Education President Megan Miller said the goal is to conduct all board business more efficiently.
“We are considering a range of possibilities. We want to make sure we are working cohesively with the district administration and make sure that our operation and vision is in alignment,” Miller said.
Miller said the proposed new structure will include topic-based committees to be more respectful of administrator time and potentially would be for staff and community members.
The regular board meetings will be held the first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Previously they were held on the second and fourth Tuesday.
Board members have discussed adding a parliamentarian position, an expert in parliamentary procedure, to the board officer positions and the board will vote on updating policies to include the position on Tuesday.
The three previous committees were governance; planning and budget; and oversight and finance. The five new committees are Business, Operations, and Finance; Teaching, Learning, Equity and Pupil Services; Policy; Human Resources; and Governance.
For the moment, Miller said the board is leaning toward keeping committees composed of only board members until it has had a chance to adopt the new structure. There was discussion at the last meeting, she said, that suggested board members would later be open to discussing the possibility of including staff members.
During the board retreat board members will revisit meeting agreements, discuss norms to help promote cohesion with administration and talk about future professional development for the board and administration, Miller said.