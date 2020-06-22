BELOIT — The School District of Beloit Board of Education will vote on a contract with its newly selected interim superintendent, approve some administrator raises and discuss funding in light of the COVID-19 pandemic at its meetings tonight.
Board President Kyle Larsen said the board meet in closed session at 4:30 p.m. to review details of a contract with new interim superintendent Daniel Keyser.
Because the current interim superintendent Sue Green’s contract is coming to an end on June 30, Larsen said the board will be voting in the coming weeks on a short contract for Green to assist with Keyser’s transition.
The board also will be voting on whether to approve personnel recommendations including the following raises: Athletic Director Joel Beard, $99,583 to $110,000; Director of Equity, Bilingual and Alternative Education Anthony Bosco, $102,762 to $115,000; Director of Career and Technical Education Mitchell Briesemeister, $92,167 to $110,000; and Director of Early Literacy Rachelle Elliott, $92,196 to $110,000.
Larsen said the proposed raises are equity adjustments, meaning the administrators have been making less than their peers.
The four administrators were among seven who had their pay raises rescinded under the administration of former Superintendent Stanley Munro in December 2019 because they hadn’t gone through the proper authorization process. While the board voted to reinstate the raises for several principals, the four administrators did not get their raises reinstated, Larsen said.
At the special meeting earlier in the evening at 5 p.m., the board will have the opportunity to discuss legislative plans to protect school funding and ensure safety for students and families in the time of COVID-19 during a legislative update with Congressman Mark Pocan, D-Madison, State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, and State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit.
“Board members submitted questions ahead of time. It’s an opportunity to ask questions focused on funding as well as other supports available. It’s an opportunity to see where we are and be prepared,” Larsen said.
Larsen said Green will be bringing a proposal to the board in late July or early August for the board to approve regarding school reopening in the fall. There are three options which could be approved, full-time online, a hybrid of online and in-person learning and full in-person learning with safety restrictions.
