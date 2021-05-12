BELOIT—The Beloit school board discussed waiving 10 credits of graduation requirements and approved its summer school plans and revised coach and club adviser pay structure at its Tuesday evening meeting.
Administration presented a proposal to waive a total of 10 elective credits required for students to graduate, although the proposal did not pass. Beloit had been requiring additional credits beyond the minimum state requirements for graduation during the 2020-21 school year.
The School District of Beloit requires 26 credits to graduate. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) requires 15 credits to graduate from high school, according to information from the district.
When other superintendents were contacted regarding credit requirements for graduation, Beloit Turner Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said 24 credits are required and Superintendent Steve Lutzke said Parkview requires 24.5 credits.
Board member John Wong made a motion to approve the waiver, which was seconded by Stephanie Jacobs. However the motion failed as Board President Megan Miller, Vice President Sean Leavy and board members Spencer Anderson, Maria Delgado and Amiee Leavy voted against it.
“After a thorough discussion, the board determined that the best way to achieve equitable access to a quality education for the students in question would be to offer them the opportunity to complete their coursework during summer school and graduate at the completion of the summer session. As an educator, I think the best way to be responsive to the diverse needs of our students is to provide them what they need to achieve the standards that our community has determined they need to be successful. In this case, these students need a little extra time and support, which our district is prepared to offer them. In other words, some students sprint across the finish line, others need a little extra help for many reasons, but our job as a district is to get the students across that same line,” Miller said following the meeting.
Students have been navigating the 2020-21 school year during a pandemic and the district has a graduation policy that requires additional credit fulfillment beyond the minimum state requirements, said Executive Director of Teaching, Learning & Equity Theresa Morateck and Beloit Memorial High School Principal Emily Pelz in their presentation.
Pelz said it’s a minimal amount of students who would have received the waiver and Moratek said students have demonstrated they have met the state requirement for graduation.
Because of COVID-19 and not knowing what these kids have endured and what their family life has been like for the past year, Jacobs said she wanted to back the administration on the issue.
At Tuesday’s meeting the board approved full-day, five-day-a-week summer school, a revised pay structure for coaches and club advisers, a contract for third-party consultant Elevated Talent Consulting to conduct semi-annual climate surveys and on-going exit interviews for the district.
It also approved the Boys and Girls Club request for an easement to a small section of property on the road behind Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St. to help with the traffic pattern for both Kolak and the Boys and Girls Club.