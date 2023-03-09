Candidate Forum 2023
Candidates for the School District of Beloit Board of Education spoke during a public forum Wednesday at the Kolak Education Center. From left are moderator Angela Moore, and candidates Ryan McDonough, Amiee Leavy and Brian Nichols.

 Rachel Brands/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - Members of the public had an opportunity to get to know the candidates for the School District of Beloit Board of Education this week at a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters (LVW) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

The forum, held at the Kolak Center, featured the candidates running for School Board, including incumbent board member Amiee Leavy and newcomers Ryan McDonough and Brian Nichols. These three candidates are running to fill the two open seats on the School Board.