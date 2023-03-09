Candidates for the School District of Beloit Board of Education spoke during a public forum Wednesday at the Kolak Education Center. From left are moderator Angela Moore, and candidates Ryan McDonough, Amiee Leavy and Brian Nichols.
BELOIT - Members of the public had an opportunity to get to know the candidates for the School District of Beloit Board of Education this week at a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters (LVW) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
The forum, held at the Kolak Center, featured the candidates running for School Board, including incumbent board member Amiee Leavy and newcomers Ryan McDonough and Brian Nichols. These three candidates are running to fill the two open seats on the School Board.
Angela Moore served as the moderator for the evening as the candidates answered seven audience questions. The NAACP and LWV were prepared to ask a question each if the hour-long forum needed to fill time, but this proved to not be necessary.
The questions included the classic inquiry about what differentiates each candidate, as well as more specific questions about declining enrollment, budget management, and whether each candidate supports the upcoming referendum.
Ryan McDonough, a business owner in Beloit and a U.S. Army veteran, pushed for a focus on the core subjects and improving reading and math scores among students. He recognized that there are many positive points about the school district that could draw students, including the jazz program and a large slate of AP courses, but these areas may be overshadowed by low scores.
“We need to focus on the students and the teachers and classroom safety,” said McDonough. “I think enrollment should increase due to the success of our programs.”
McDonough was critical of the school district’s hesitancy to use the Esser funds for the proposed upgrades in the district and did not support the referendum.
Brian Nichols, a Beloit resident, was similarly critical of the referendum and was not convinced that it wouldn’t result in higher taxes over the next few years. He cited safe classrooms and a more critical management of the budget as his main objectives if he were to be elected to the school board.
“My focus is for the teachers because they’re the heart of the education system,” said Nichols. “Students learn when they’re in a safe, disciplined learning environment.”
Amiee Leavy, who currently serves on the school board and is running for re-election, pointed out that declining enrollment is not unique to the Beloit school district or even the state of Wisconsin. She also argued that inflation and a 0% increase in per pupil spending over the last two years are largely to blame for the problems with the budget, rather than a mismanagement of funds.
Leavy said she is a proud product of the school district of Beloit and is a mother of two children who are currently “thriving” in the Beloit school system. She claimed she was well served by the Beloit school district and wanted to extend this experience to future students.
“I want (these students) to have the confidence and the educational foundation to make decisions for themselves and their families,” Leavy said. “I think the school district of Beloit would be well served by re-electing me for the school board.”
The School District of Beloit has two referendum questions on the April 4 ballot. The district hopes to get approval for $19.5 million to support school facilities improvements and $23 million to support curriculum, technology and behavioral programs.
According to Bette Carr, an LWV board member, the main purpose behind this forum and many other LWV-sponsored events is to educate the public on their local representatives, so they can understand how they make decisions. Smaller elections often get less attention, but will affect the Beloit community more so than high-profile elections.
The forum held on Wednesday served as an opportunity for the public to get informed about the school board candidates ahead of the election on April 4.