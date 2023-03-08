Officer Antonio Richardson
 Rachel Brands Staff writer

BELOIT - On Sunday evening, Beloit Police officers Antonio Richardson and Anthony Love were performing a routine traffic stop when a woman came running towards them, yelling for help, with a 2-year-old girl in her arms.

According to a Facebook post on the Beloit Police Department page detailing the incident, the woman informed the officers that the child may have been choking on pizza and was not breathing. Officer Richardson performed back slaps near the girl’s shoulder blades while Officer Love radioed EMS, who quickly responded.