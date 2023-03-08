BELOIT - On Sunday evening, Beloit Police officers Antonio Richardson and Anthony Love were performing a routine traffic stop when a woman came running towards them, yelling for help, with a 2-year-old girl in her arms.
According to a Facebook post on the Beloit Police Department page detailing the incident, the woman informed the officers that the child may have been choking on pizza and was not breathing. Officer Richardson performed back slaps near the girl’s shoulder blades while Officer Love radioed EMS, who quickly responded.
Thankfully, the girl started moaning and then crying a minute or two after Officer Richardson began performing first aid.
“It is not often that crying from a kiddo is a beautiful sound, but it sure was in this case,” wrote Sgt. Ryan Flanagan on the police department's Facebook.
The woman, a trained babysitter, was looking after the child Sunday night and noticed the child was choking on a piece of food. The panicked babysitter saw the police lights from her window and ran towards them for help.
“Officer Richardson utilized training that we provide all our officers,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. “(The officers) stepped up as guardians of the community.”
The Beloit Police Department has recently partnered with Blackhawk Technical College to provide training in CPR, first aid and other procedures for new officers joining the department. The police officers of Beloit are routinely trained in this area so that this life-saving protocol remains fresh in their minds.
The officers involved were fairly new to the job, having attended the Recruit Academy at Blackhawk Technical College in early 2022, and no doubt used this recent training to act quickly and save this young girl from choking. Remaining calm is an important part of responding to emergency situations, and Richardson and Love responded accordingly.
The official Facebook post encouraged everyone, but especially babysitters and parents, to learn the proper procedure for assisting a choking child to prevent incidents like this from occurring.
“I thank God for putting us in the right place at the right time,” said Officer Anthony Love about the incident on his Facebook page.