MILWAUKEE —Beloit native Wendell Eason knew something was terribly wrong. He just never got sick and suddenly he felt so ill he could barely drag himself out of bed.
This was the first week in April and while he had been cautious, he feared he’d contracted COVID-19.
The problem was the 57-year-old didn’t exhibit any of the more classic symptoms known at that time. He had no fever. He had no cough and he had no trouble breathing.
What the Milwaukee resident had was headaches, diarrhea and dizziness. He was unaccustomed to ill health. He grew up a wrestler in Beloit, qualifying for state his senior year in 1980 and going on to wrestle for UW-Whitewater. He had watched his weight throughout his life and had remained extremely active.
Yet suddenly for four days he found himself spending an average of 20 hours a day in bed. He needed answers.
“I went to Aurora Sinai Medical Center on April 13 and they told me I couldn’t have a COVID-19 test,” he said. “They said I had a sinus headache and an ear infection and gave me antibiotics for those symptoms. But I knew it was more than that.”
A few days later, Eason wasn’t feeling any better. He was convinced he needed to be tested for COVID-19 so he chose a different hospital to try again.
“I think it’s difficult to get tested in the less affluent areas and Aurora Sinai is in a lower economic area,” he said. “I decided to try the suburbs, so I chose St. Luke’s. The problem was that I still didn’t have any of the classic symptoms they knew about at that time—shortness of breath, coughing and fever. So I exaggerated what I had and told them I had them all. I basically lied to convince them to test me and that’s sad. But my test on April 18 did come back positive.”
Eason was hospitalized and for two days the only medication he received was an aspirin.
“A baby aspirin,” he said. “They told me it was for potential blood clots.”
Then he received Hydroxychlorquine, the anti-malaria drug that was believed to be useful in treating COVID-19.
“They pushed it for five days, but it was worthless,” Eason said. “I didn’t improve at all.”
Eason was sent to an isolation facility at Clare Hall on the grounds of the Saint Francis Seminary in St. Francis.
“After a couple of days I felt pretty good and then the next day I couldn’t get out of bed again,” he said. “I was supposed to stay there two weeks, but I was feeling good after 12 and was released. There were eight people when I got there and 30 when I left. I asked if they were going to test me again to make sure I was over it and they said no, I should be fine. I just thought it was strange they wouldn’t make sure I was OK and wouldn’t infect anyone else.”
Eason has continued to feel better at home, self-quarantining and wearing a mask when he is around others. As for COVID-19, he believes he was lucky. For him, it wasn’t all that different from having a very enhanced flu.
“It took a long time, but it ran its course,” he said. “I know some people have had it and got through it and didn’t even know they had it. Obviously, if you’re older and not in good health or have other health issues it can be very serious. I just wish the testing had been more available when I got it. How many people could I have infected because they wouldn’t give me that test the first time I asked?”
Testing in Milwaukee isn’t the issue it once was. There are now two sites available for free testing that are staffed by the National Guard. Those seeking the tests do no need to be exhibiting symptoms.
