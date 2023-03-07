Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra

The Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra poses with their instruments, accompanied by Director of Bands Chris Behrens (right, middle row).

 Photo provided

BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial Jazz Band competed in the “Jazz in the Meadows” festival held at Rolling Meadows High School in Illinois on Feb. 25.

The Beloit Memorial Jazz Ensemble placed first for the third consecutive year, and the Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra placed first in Class 3A. The Jazz Orchestra was named the 2023 Grand Champions of the festival for the third time in program history.