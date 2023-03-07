BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial Jazz Band competed in the “Jazz in the Meadows” festival held at Rolling Meadows High School in Illinois on Feb. 25.
The Beloit Memorial Jazz Ensemble placed first for the third consecutive year, and the Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra placed first in Class 3A. The Jazz Orchestra was named the 2023 Grand Champions of the festival for the third time in program history.
“They take this music really seriously,” said Chris Behrens, director of bands at Beloit Memorial High School. “They have a real love for jazz.”
“Jazz in the Meadows” is the largest jazz festival held in Illinois and features bands from Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Missouri. The festival began as a jazz get-together held by the Barrett family in 2005 to celebrate milestones.
The festivities were so well received that Brooks and Helen Barrett, along with their friend, Benny Benedum, continued the festival so they could showcase musical talents in their area.
“What’s unique about this (competition) is there’s an opportunity if you win in your class, you get to compete again in front of a panel of five judges,” Behrens said.
The Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra performed in an evening concert along with other top bands from Classes 1A, 2A, and 4A. They were named the Grand Champions of “Jazz in the Meadows” again, having previously won the title in 2018 and 2019.
The Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra also is preparing for their upcoming trip to New York for the Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition at the Lincoln Center in May. This will mark the 11th year for the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Band competing in the event. High school musicians from all over the country will be competing in the event.