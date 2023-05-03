JANESVILLE — The Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra will be performing in Janesville as the musical act of the First Fridays on Festival Street concert series.
The concert, which will kick off the monthly event of hosting live music on the first Friday of every month, will take place on Festival Street in Janesville’s Town Square from noon until 1:30 p.m.
This concert series is brought to you by the City of Janesville Parks & Recreation Divisions and Downtown Janesville, Inc. Janesville residents can expect to see performances from a variety of different musicians on the first Friday of every month from May through October.
Food trucks are available on-site, but guests are also welcome to bring their own lunches — and pets, too! This free live music event is family-friendly and a great way to unwind after a long week.
The Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra (BMJO) is an auditioned jazz ensemble made up of students from Beloit Memorial High School. BMJO regularly performs at jazz festivals throughout the year, traveling to Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, and New Orleans. They consistently do well at these festivals and often place in the top three.
BMJO was selected as a finalist for the Essentially Ellington Jazz Festival and Competition seven times. They attended the prestigious festival in New York City in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018.
Chris Behrens, Director of Bands at BMHS, praised the festival for giving the Jazz Orchestra the opportunity to perform in front of Janesville crowds who had likely never heard them play before.
“Its a good opportunity to hear some young musicians who are very passionate about jazz,” Behrens said.
The Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra has been invited back to Essentially Ellington this year for an eighth time and they are set to appear at First Fridays on Festival Street a week before they leave for New York.
Following BMJO’s debut performance on Friday, May 5, other musicians set to perform throughout the summer include Gary the Duo (June 2), Frank & Co (July 7), and the John Nelson Band (August 4).