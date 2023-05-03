Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra

The Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra poses with their instruments, accompanied by Director of Bands Chris Behrens (right, middle row).

 Photo provided

JANESVILLE — The Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra will be performing in Janesville as the musical act of the First Fridays on Festival Street concert series.

The concert, which will kick off the monthly event of hosting live music on the first Friday of every month, will take place on Festival Street in Janesville’s Town Square from noon until 1:30 p.m.

