BELOIT — Beloit Memorial High School’s National Honor Society is hosting their 2nd Annual Relay for Life and Blood Drive on April 22 for Cancer Awareness and Support.
Relay for Life invites people of the community to walk the track at the BMHS athletic field, either individually or as a team. Teams and individuals raise money by getting people to pledge money for how long they will be walking around the track.
“People can come in and just walk a lap or two,” said Dustin Rondeau, club advisor. “You don’t have to be associated with the school district. You can be any age, any background.”
There will be a number of attractions available throughout the day, such as food trucks, games, music, raffles, competitions, tournaments, giveaways, a dunk tank, and more. Tournaments also will be offered including kickball, soccer, flag football, and bean bag toss. Raffle prizes to be offered include Brewers tickets and baskets put together with care by local businesses, among other things.
“One of the great things about Beloit is how diverse and close-knit we all are,” said Rondeau. “It’s cool to see the community come together.”
Though the relay doesn’t start until 2 p.m., the Blood Drive’s official timeline is 1 — 5 p.m. The first 25 participants to sign up for the blood drive will receive a free sandwich donated by Cheesehead Brewery.
The National Honor Society is hopeful for a good turnout so they can continue to raise money for the American Cancer Society for many years to come. The organization has been hard at work planning this annual event since January to ensure the event is successful and offers fun activities for all Beloiters.
In the evening, near the end of the all-day event, community members will be encouraged to participate in a candlelight vigil to pay respect for those who have lost their lives due to cancer.
“We know that cancer unfortunately has hit close to home for so many people, not just in our community,” said Rondeau.
The 2nd Annual Relay for Life and Blood Drive, organized by Beloit Memorial High School’s National Honor Society, has free entry and many different activities available, so there is sure to be something for everyone.