Heroes ready to fight cancer

Young and old are welcome to participate in the Beloit Memorial High School Honor Society Relay for Life event to benefit the American Cancer Society. The event is set for April 22 at Beloit Memorial High Schools athletic field.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT — Beloit Memorial High School’s National Honor Society is hosting their 2nd Annual Relay for Life and Blood Drive on April 22 for Cancer Awareness and Support.

The event will be held at Beloit Memorial High School from 2 — 10 p.m. and all proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

